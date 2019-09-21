Bombshell Jamie Lyn Rinaldi Lets It All Hang Out In Racy Thong Bikini Briefs And Sports Bra

Jamie Lyn Rinaldi turned the temperature up on Instagram on Saturday when she posted a photo of herself rocking a pair of teal-colored thong bikini briefs and a white sports bra. The photo exposes the model’s extremely pert derriere and trim waistline as she flashes the camera a bright smile.

“Smile it’s Saturday.. and you’re alive,” she wrote in the caption.

In the comments, fans appeared to be tripping over themselves to compliment her beauty.

One fan even seemed to have challenged themselves to fit as many adjectives into a sentence as they could.

“Jamie, you’re looking absolutely stunning, breathtaking, beautiful, gorgeous, honey-sweet and bootydelicious,” they wrote. Jamie actually noticed the commented and responded with a red heart emoji, indicating that she appreciated it.

Others were more succinct with their praise.

“So gorgeous,” another admirer commented. “Teal looks great on you.”

“Look at that smile,” a third commenter wrote before adding a heart-eyes emoji to their comment.

But Jamie has likely grown accustomed to this type of commentary online as she regularly shares photos where she is showing off her enviable figure.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently shared a photo of herself where she’s wearing nothing but a pair of pink bikini briefs as she soaks up some sunshine on a roof. That post has accumulated more than 25,000 likes and over 400 comments since the day it was posted.

She’s clearly someone who has no qualms about showing skin on social media and it looks like her fans can’t get enough of it. On every post, you can see them apparently vying for her attention with their comments.

“Babe you look so beautiful,” wrote one fan on a post from June in which she’s rocking navy blue lacy lingerie.

“Damm sexy goddess,” another fan gushed.

“Stunning lingerie. Amazing body,” a third admirer added.

Loading...

And luckily for the male fans who want to date the model, it looks like she’s currently single. But the downside to that is that it seems that she isn’t even interested in dating anyone at the moment

She recently tweeted that she was too busy focusing on her career to even think about getting into a relationship.

“I haven’t been in love or even lust with a guy in years. I miss the butterflies feeling,” she wrote. “But it can wait cause I’m building my empire.”

She also previously tweeted that she wants to start her own bikini line, so it looks like that might be one of the goals she plans to work on.

But if you still want to shoot your shot, she has also told her Twitter following two of her biggest turn-offs when it comes to men: smoking cigarettes and unsolicited photos of male private parts.