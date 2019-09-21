Fox News Panel Concludes ‘Liberals’ Are ‘Worshiping The Environment’ Instead Of God

A panel on Fox News’ daytime talk show Outnumbered concluded on Thursday that “liberals” are “worshiping the environment” instead of God, Newsweek reports.

The show usually features four female panelists and “#OneLuckyGuy.”

The “lucky guy” on Thursday was right-wing pundit Buck Sexton, who was the first to draw a parallel between religion and environmentalism.

“Climate change is a religious belief for people who think they’re too smart for religion,” Sexton said during a discussion about Democratic presidential candidates’ policies meant to address the global threat of climate change.

One of the co-hosts, Melissa Francis, was quick to agree with Sexton. She not only agreed, but also made a comparison between Catholicism and environmentalism.

According to Francis, those who want to do something about climate change feel guilty but they are irreligious, which is why they are “worshiping” the environment instead of worshiping God.

“They’ve got Catholic guilt and they’re going to confession. But they just have forgotten about God, so they’re worshiping the environment instead.”

Francis than proceeded to make a number of similarly shocking claims, going as far as arguing that schools in the United States have pivoted away from religion to environmentalism, suggesting that the school system is indoctrinating children to worship the environment instead of worshiping God.

“You see it in kids with school,” she began.

“One of my kids, their class said that their motto was ‘Treat myself well, treat my friends well, respect the environment.’ And I was like, that’s ‘Love your neighbor as yourself and God above all things.’ It’s the same thing, you just replace who’s in there,” the host concluded.

Sexton agreed, suggesting that the fact that Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who is 16 years old, has become the face of the environmentalist movement validates Francis’ argument.

He also argued that Congress was wrong to have Thunberg testify about climate change — the young activist discussed climate change before to the United States Congress earlier this week — mockingly suggesting that lawmakers might soon invite her back to talk about the Federal Reserve’s policy.

From New York to Mumbai, climate protesters flooded the streets in cities around the globe, marching out of their schools, homes and workplaces to demand action on climate change https://t.co/lpTJjCsjKr pic.twitter.com/C2qQoP9IvG — CNN (@CNN) September 20, 2019

Sexton’s mocking was not well received by the rest of the panel — they demanded that he stops talking about Thunberg, saying that “picking on children” is not allowed.

None of the host provided any evidence for their claims.

The global scientific consensus on climate change is clear. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released in 2018 a report warning that humanity has approximately 12 years to limit — not prevent — a global catastrophe.

According to the report, the entire world needs to come together to avert a cataclysm which could result in floods, drought, and extreme heat.