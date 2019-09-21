Maria Sharapova Drops Jaws In Tiny Shorts, Spreading Her Legs In Insane Workout Video

Maria Sharapova is dropping jaws. The tennis superstar might have had the world watching as she claimed the unofficial grunting queen status on the court, but the 32-year-old isn’t just a headline-maker on account of her Grand Slam titles and Olympic medalist status. Maria has an Instagram account, with a fresh and somewhat rare update appearing to have landed on it – Maria tends not to update too often.

The video posted by the Russian showed a full workout setting, with the famous blonde seen being put through her paces by a personal trainer. The footage opened up with Maria standing and somewhat chained to her trainer by virtue of resistance bands tied around her – her trainer was holding the ends. The Amazonian-framed superstar was seen maneuvering herself as she held a weighted ball, with fans likely already impressed at her steely strength. Maria was also seen lying on a gym bench on her side, with a mighty power holding up her core.

Fans then saw Maria on her knees as well as standing as she worked slow movements – some on one leg. Resistance work also saw the star open and close her legs as she worked the bands.

Wardrobe-wise, Maria was fully kitted-out for her sweat session. The star was rocking a tiny pair of black shorts with white piping, plus a long-sleeved black top to match the lowers. Maria appeared without shoes, although she was wearing socks.

The video has been racking up insane views: over 460,000 were locked in the space of a day, with the same time frame bringing in over 93,000 likes. Over 1,160 fan comments were left. A caption from Maria had mentioned that she wasn’t looking to do anything too fast in her workout – in fact, the opposite was confirmed by the star.

Maria comes as a power machine. The Russian has spent her entire career maintaining her strength, although fans are likely wondering if this star ever takes a day off or treats herself. Speaking to Refinery29, Maria opened up about the balance.

“I’ve always seen sweets as a treat post-workout or after an accomplishment to treat yourself or reward yourself. Or, even after a tough day as a pick-me-up, rather than something to load on constantly. I think I’m not too strict on myself, because I know that playing tennis is a huge part of my lifestyle and that I constantly exercise and I need energy. But, I also know that it’s important to keep yourself happy. Being mentally happy is just as important as physically happy.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Maria’s killer bikini body proved a headline-maker earlier this summer.