Mandy Moore Looks Statuesque And Stunning In Tight Black Dress

Singer and actress Mandy Moore recently attended the 3rd Annual Emmy Nominees Night presented by The Hollywood Reporter& SAG. She treated her 3.8 million Instagram followers to a stunning quadruple update that showed off the slinky black dress she rocked for the occasion.

Moore attended the event with Raina Penchansky, co-founder and CEO of Digital Brand Architects. Penchansky rocked a bright red pantsuit and long blazer combination that popped against her dark hair. Moore kept things chic and elegant in a black dress that clung to her lean frame. The dress had a simple scoop cowl neckline with spaghetti straps, and the midi length was the perfect choice for her tall physique. She kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of strappy black heels to add a few extra inches to her frame.

Moore’s brunette locks were done in a retro style and she selected a vibrant berry lip to tie the whole look together. Moore and Penchansky posed in front of a white wall with an eye-catching black graphic on it, and they appeared to be having an absolute blast.

In the fourth snap in the series, Moore shared a picture of herself in the black dress, holding her Emmy nominee’s certificate on stage in front of a purple backdrop with a graphic of the Emmy trophy on it.

Moore’s fans loved the post, which received more than 41,000 likes within just 14 hours.

“The dress. You look great as usual. QUEEN OF BEAUTY,” one follower commented.

“You look so fabulous Ms. M!” another follower said.

“Getting ready for your win!” another fan added.

Another fan wished Moore congratulations for her accomplishment.

“You look beautiful. Congratulations Mandy. Well deserved. I wish you the best and I love you too. Big hugs to you.”

One follower told Moore that she was “honestly beautiful inside and out that is what matters most.”

Moore recently celebrated another milestone as well. After a decade long hiatus, she released some new music, and fans were thrilled to see her back in the game.

Back in August, The Inquisitr reported that Moore had revealed some details about a new album on the way. Moore joined forces on the album with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, and a member of the band Dawes.

The first single on the album, entitled “When I Wasn’t Watching,” was recently released. The intimate song showcased a stunning Moore that highlighted the brunette bombshell’s breathtaking voice. Fans will have to keep on eye on her Instagram page for more updates on the album.