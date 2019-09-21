Kim Kardashian Opens Up About ‘Emotional’ Run-In With Her Father’s Most Famous Client, O.J. Simpson

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her “emotional” encounter with O.J. Simpson, the man her father helped go free in the trial of the century.

As E! Online noted, Kim has rarely opened up about her family’s connection to the former football legend turned accused double murderer. It was O.J. Simpson’s trial in 1995 that made a household name of lawyer Rob Kardashian, Kim’s late father, which eventually gave Kim the platform to become reality television’s first mega-star. The report noted that most of the Kardashian family distanced themselves from O.J. after he was accused of murdering his wife Nicole and her friend, Ron Goldman, though Robert would become part of his legal ensemble known as the “Dream Team” that helped him to walk free.

But Kim has now opened up about the family’s relationship with Simpson and the chance encounter she and her sisters had with O.J. at a club in Miami. As Kim explained, the meeting came before Simpson would be charged and convicted of kidnapping and spent close to a decade behind bars before his release last October.

“I think the last time I saw him was in Miami. It was before he had gone to jail last situation, and Khloé and, I think me Kourtney and Khloé were in Miami in a club, and we ran into him in the VIP section… We all, I think, all started crying. It was emotional,” she shared.

Kim went on the add that it is “super traumatic” when issues from their childhood come back up, especially among people who have lost contact since the family gained fame through their reality television empire. The report noted that Kim has spoke of the pain of losing her father and has tried to carry on his work through criminal justice reform advocacy. She has been invited to the White House by Donald Trump to speak about the need for changes in the system, and been credited with helping drive congressional changes.

Since his release from federal prison, O.J. Simpson has taken a page from the Kardashian family and started a presence on social media. He recently joined Twitter and has used his account to share short videos with updates about his life and some commentary on sports, namely football. In one recent post, O.J. complained that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck had abruptly retired just a few hours after O.J. had picked him in a fantasy football draft.