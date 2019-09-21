Lindsey Pelas Nearly Busts Out Of Zip-Up Tank Top

Lindsey Pelas shared a new Instagram post today, and unlike her usual updates, this one incorporated her friend. The model was spotted posing a the table at a restaurant called Sugar Taco, as her friend, Chy Fontenette, sat next to her. There were three photos in all, as the duo made a variety of expressions.

Pelas rocked a white, zip-up tank top that seemed to barely hold her assets. It had thick straps and a black zipper accent. She wore her hair down in a middle part, with luxurious curls cascading down her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Chy wore a halter-style crop top, which was also white. She wore her hair down in a middle part, as she rocked her natural curls.

In front of the duo, you could see a small vase with blue flowers, as well as a plate of food.

Pelas flashed a big smile in the first two photos, while she pursed her lips for a coy vibe in the final image.

Fans left plenty of nice comments for Lindsey and Chy.

“It’s nice to meet friends, I’m happy for you,” said a fan.

“Thanks! Chy and I have been friends for 7 years now!” responded Pelas.

Others were distracted by the location of the photo.

“Hope you and you’re lady friend gets all the taco you could eat,” said a follower.

“Looks delicious going to have to stop by and get some delicious food,” said another follower, who seems to be familiar with the restaurant.

In addition, there were plenty of followers that focused on Lindsey’s good looks.

“Is it me or is it getting hot in here?” asked a fan.

And this isn’t to mention Lindsey’s second-newest Instagram update, which was a video of her wearing a very revealing swimsuit. The video was a promotional one produced by Bang Energy, which is a brand that works with many, popular Instagram models.

The swimsuit that Pelas wore was a one-piece with a plunge neckline. It featured graphics of palm trees, as she accessorized with a pair of white sunglasses.

In some of the shots, you could see Lindsey wearing a pair of white, see-through pants. She was also spotted holding a water hose, along with green grapes in various clips.

The promotional post seems to have done well, garnering over 338,000 views.

With all that being said, the model isn’t shy about sharing photos of her curvy body, as she previously posted a busty selfie.