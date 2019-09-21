Bethenny Frankel Looks Stunning In Tight Black Dress, Ready For Emmy Weekend

Brunette beauty Bethenny Frankel recently had a major change in her life. The reality television personality and entrepreneur finally decided to part ways with reality television and leave her role on The Real Housewives of New York City, as The Inquisitr reported. In fact, Frankel is looking to potentially leave New York City entirely and head to Massachusetts, Connecticut, or somewhere in the surrounding area.

Her glamorous outfits haven’t come to a stop, though, and while she’s looking to put the reality television world behind her, Frankel still found time to attend some events surrounding the 2019 Emmy Awards. Frankel shared a double Instagram update with her 2.1 million Instagram followers that featured her in a stunning black ensemble.

Frankel wore a gorgeous black crop top-and-skirt combination that looked like one gown, given the mere sliver of skin visible between the hem of the top and the high waist of the skirt. The entire look was form-fitting and highlighted Frankel’s sculpted physique, and a few panels of sheer fabric added a bit of an edge to the look. Frankel accessorized with a pair of dangling earrings, a gold cuff bracelet, and a statement clutch. Rather than wearing her brunette locks down, she opted for a high ponytail that was sleek at the crown with some added volume in the actual ponytail.

Her followers loved the look, and the post received over 12,700 likes within just one hour, including a like from morning show personality Kelly Ripa.

Frankel admitted in the caption that she was feeling a bit poorly, but still managed to get her spirits up and pull her look together for the Emmy festivities.

“You look amazing, I do hope you feel better very soon,” one fan commented.

Another fan complimented Frankel on everything from her beauty to her overall attitude.

“You still look stunning Bethenny. I love your style, your ethos and the fact that we just get to see you – no pretense, no airs and graces… just you.”

One fan complimented Frankel on her insane physique and the stylist who helped her pull together her flawless looks.

“Whoever your stylist is – they have great taste!! And you’ve got a rockin’ body to make the clothes look even better!” the fan said in the comments section.

Frankel herself actually responded to the fan’s post, and filled her in on the fact that she styled herself, and always has.

“I’ve always been on a stylist free diet. And I don’t borrow clothes. I buy or accept. Not a borrower… it’s like sleeping with a hot guy and having to give him back. I don’t test drive. I buy.”

Frankel likely had a packed schedule with her various business responsibilities, which makes the fact that she selects all her own looks for high-profile events all the more impressive. Fans will have to stay tuned to see the next chic look she shares on Instagram, especially now that they know the brunette bombshell selects her outfits herself, right down to the accessories.