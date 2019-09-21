‘Basketball Wives’ Star Draya Michele Spreads Legs In Gucci Thigh Boots, Instagram Goes Wild

Draya Michele has upped her style game. The Basketball Wives LA alum took to Instagram earlier today with an update that seems to have driven the platform fully wild. Draya hadn’t delivered a bikini update, but she’d more than made up for the lack of swimwear with her racy body language and sexy outfit. The 34-year-old’s post was ticking boxes for showcasing her designer penchant, although it equally seemed to remind fans that this girl’s sass comes on a pro level.

The photos showed Draya striking a pose in a setting that resembled a club one: various individuals were surrounding the star, although Draya herself was definitely taking center stage. The brunette had been photographed at a pretty raunchy angle in her opening snap, with the camera definitely taking in her statement positioning. The star appeared with her legs spread as she sat between a man and a woman, with a hand holding a beverage placed between the limbs. As to the outfit, well, it was a knockout one. Draya had gone French with her red Givenchy dress, with the strapless number affording a deconstructed feel. The brand’s white emblem was embellished across the front – Givenchy isn’t just for Kylie Jenner and its new face, Ariana Grande.

Draya hadn’t dropped the designer vibe with her footwear, either. The star’s thigh-high boots were from Italian designer Gucci: fans will recognize them as having been donned by singer Beyonce.

Instagram seems to have gone into overdrive.

“I need these boots fr,” one fan wrote with a flame emoji.

“Legs spread like butter” was another comment.

“Sisssss,” was another comment.

“2000’s elevated,” another user wrote.

Plenty more comments came in thinking that Draya had absolutely nailed her update, with the post itself proving massively popular: it racked up over 37,000 likes in the space of two hours. Comments did note the designer brands, but many users simply seemed blown away by the sheer attitude.

Celebrities and their designer goods seem to know no bounds. At the upper echelon is the already-mentioned Kylie Jenner and her entire family – the Kardashian-Jenners rarely seem to make a wardrobe headline without a designer injection. At the same time, the love of all things designer is being seen on famous faces that fans might not expect to come complete with a Louis Vuitton bag: Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell has been spotted with one.

Draya has her links to the Kardashian-Jenners, though. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the star joined Kylie Jenner for her Turks and Caicos vacation this summer.

