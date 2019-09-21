‘Basketball Wives’ Star Draya Michele Spreads Legs In Gucci Thigh Boots, Instagram Goes Wild

Draya Michele has upped her style game. The Basketball Wives LA alum took to Instagram earlier today with an update that seems to have driven the platform fully wild. While Draya didn’t deliver a bikini update, she more than made up for the lack of swimwear with her racy body language and sexy outfit. The 34-year-old’s post was ticking boxes, showcasing her designer penchant, although it equally seemed to remind fans that this girl’s sass comes on a pro level.

The photos showed Draya striking a pose in a setting that resembled a club one: various individuals were surrounding the star, although Draya herself was definitely taking center stage. The brunette was photographed at a pretty raunchy angle in her opening snap, with the camera definitely taking in her statement positioning. The star appeared with her legs spread as she sat between a man and a woman, with her right hand holding a beverage placed between her lower limbs.

Her outfit was a knockout one. Draya chose to wear a red Givenchy dress. The one-shouldered number gave off a deconstructed feel. The brand’s white emblem was embellished across the front. Apparently, Givenchy isn’t just for Kylie Jenner and its new face, Ariana Grande.

Draya hadn’t dropped the designer vibe with her footwear, either. The star’s thigh-high boots were from Italian designer Gucci. Fans will recognize them as having been donned by singer Beyonce.

Instagram seems to have gone into overdrive in their response to the update.

“I need these boots fr,” one fan wrote with a flame emoji.

“Legs spread like butter” was another comment.

“Sisssss,” a third user said.

“2000’s elevated,” wrote a fourth fan.

Plenty more comments came in thinking that Draya had absolutely nailed her update, with the post itself proving massively popular. It racked up over 37,000 likes in the space of two hours. Comments noted the designer brands, but many users simply seemed blown away by the sheer attitude of the star in the snap.

Celebrities and their designer goods seem to know no bounds. At the upper echelon is the already-mentioned Kylie Jenner and her entire family — the Kardashian-Jenners rarely seem to make a wardrobe headline without a designer injection. At the same time, the love of all things designer is being seen on famous faces that fans might not expect. Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell has been spotted with a Louis Vuitton bag.

Draya has her links to the Kardashian-Jenners, though, which may be where she’s picking up the designer influence. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the star joined Kylie Jenner for her Turks and Caicos vacation this summer.

Fans wishing to see more of Draya can follow her Instagram.