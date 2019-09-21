Erica Mena Spreads Legs In Cut-Out Top

Erica Mena shared a new photo on Instagram yesterday, and gave fans a little update on her wedding planning. She kept things vague but noted that there’s still lots to do. So far, the actual wedding date or location seem to be under wraps.

In the update, Erica was spotted sitting on a stairwell. The stairs were wooden, but had a large, gray runner down the middle. She rocked a casual look, but still made it sexy.

It’s not unusual for the model to rock sexy looks, as she recently shared a revealing photo of herself in a leopard-print dress.

But this time, Erica’s outfit included a pair of light denim pants, which she rolled up to make into capris. The pants featured two large rips on both sides of her thighs and knees.

She wore a light green sweater with long sleeves on top. The middle of the sweater featured a large cut-out, which was pulled together with a wide, tan belt accent by the neckline. Since Erica opted to go braless and shirtless under the sweater, her cleavage was on full display.

The model placed her left hand by her hair, as she wore it down in a middle part. Her makeup looked very minimal. She also spread her legs and rocked a pair of tan, furry sandals.

The update has received over 68,000 likes so far, and fans have sent her tons of good wishes for her upcoming wedding in the comment section. They seemed to be looking forward to the big day.

“Naturally beautiful. You look better with no make up. Makes you look like a teenager. Congrats!” exclaimed a fan.

“You will make a beautiful bride can’t wait to see the pictures. #Black Love,” a second fan wrote.

“I’m sure you’ll be the most beautiful bride on your wedding day.. Wishing you and Safaree a lifetime of HAPPINESS,” a third follower said.

“This is one wedding as a fan I wish I could attend! Bc I know this is going to be A straight High Fashion event I love you guys,” said a fourth user.

Erica also shared a series of Instagram stories that gave fans an even closer look at her daily life. It included a photo of NYC, as she captioned it, “NEW YORK! Get ready WE Getting Married.”

From there, she went on to share a video and photos of her old neighborhood. She noted that “My neighborhood nick name 730 – I was a crazy wild child.”

She also captioned another video of the building she grew up in, which she geotagged at the Grand Concourse, The Bronx.