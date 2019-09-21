’90 Day Fiancé’: Jay Smith’s New Ex Opens Up About Split

Jay Smith’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla O’Brien, is offering a glimpse into the relationship she shared with the Jamaican tattoo artist, according to a report Radar Online.

Smith was introduced to viewers during the sixth season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, where he appeared with his then-wife Ashley Martson. The couple met while the mother-of-two was visiting the island for a friend’s wedding. The two had an immediate connection but it wasn’t until Martson returned to the United States that a romantic relationship blossomed between the pair. After getting engaged, Martson filed for the K-1 visa for her new beau, and the pair married within the allotted 90-day period.

Soon after the wedding, Martson discovered that Smith had been chatting online with other women, but decided to forgive him. The two tried to make their relationship work, but it seems Smith wasn’t able to stay faithful. Martson later revealed that Smith had sex with at least six other women throughout their relationship, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Martson ultimately filed for a divorce and the couple’s relationship took a toxic turn, which led to the woman also filing a Protection From Abuse (PFA) Order against her estranged husband. Smith ended up violating the PFA and landed himself in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, where he was held for almost a month.

While Smith was locked up, his then-girlfriend, O’Brien, started a fundraising campaign to collect money for his legal fees. Unfortunately, the couple’s relationship came to an end soon after Smith was released.

During a conversation with Radar Online, O’Brien reflected on her relationship with Smith, saying they always had a good time together. She said she still thinks the Jamaican man is a good person, but he might just be a little lost right now. O’Brien said the relationship ran its course and she and Smith are just “different people, who value different things.”

“God help him if he’s messing with Ashley again,” she added. “All I can think of is all the hard work to reverse the damage. There’s a current PFA. If she turns on him again he’s so f*cked. I don’t know why he would put himself in that position…I feel sorry for him.”

O’Brien went on to say that Smith was unfaithful during their time together, but she’s still happy for the way she handled the situation.

“He was loyal for a period and good to me for a period, but that’s all I want to say. I am proud of myself to have loved him and done what I did for him,” she said.

“Regardless of if he appreciates it now or not, he needed me and I will always be that person.”

Martson and Smith were recently spotted at the same event, but the mother-of-two didn’t address curious fans who asked whether the couple had rekindled their relationship, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.