Brooks Nader Forgets Pants & Flashes Lacy Bra

Brooks Nader set Instagram on fire with a new post several days ago. The photo was a collage of two, similar photos side-by-side. It showed Brooks in a black, blazer jacket. She noted in the captions that she “forgot” her pants that day, and this led to many of her fans commenting on the look.

The blazer jacket had four, silver buttons in front. It also had two, large pockets. She went shirtless underneath, and only rocked a sheer, lacy black bra. This meant her cleavage was on full display.

Nader kept things simple with no necklace, as she accessorized with a black purse that she slung over her right shoulder.

In the photo on the left, Brooks was spotted mid-stride and looking to her left. A second photo showed her looking straight at the camera.

Thanks to her pants-free look, the model was able to show off her lean legs. She added a pop of color with an eye-catching pair of yellow shoes.

The update was geotagged at Catch Steak, which is a restaurant by The High Line in New York City.

Fans raved about Brooks in the comment section, with many people referring to her captions.

“As long as you remember one or the other it should be OK. I think,” said a fan.

“I fail to see the problem,” joked another fan.

“You @brooksnaderdon’t need ether one!!!! so sexy xxx,” said a follower.

At the same time, someone who appears to know Brooks joked with her.

“What u doin postin instagrams when ur supposed to be gettin ur wisdom teeth out,” they asked.

“Nothing will stop me,” responded the model.

And this isn’t to mention Brooks’ second-newest Instagram post, which showed her posing with Cindy Crawford. The pair made an appearance during a charity event for the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund.

Nader wore a black mini dress with a triangular neckline. She also rocked a pair of white boots, which almost reached her knees.

Cindy, on the other hand, opted for a dark, navy blue jumpsuit. She accessorized simply with a gold necklace, and wore her hair down for the occasion.

This update consisted of four more photos, which showed the two models in action. They were both seen holding the phone up to their ears, as office staff worked alongside them.

This update was liked over 10,000 times.

Fans can look forward to more photos from Brooks in the coming weeks. She doesn’t post daily, but does so on a more sporadic schedule.