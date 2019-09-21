Witney Carson Thinks She And Miley Cyrus’ Girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter Look Like Sisters

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Witney Carson hung out with Kaitlynn Carter at a pre-Emmys party.

Witney Carson thinks that she’s found a potential long-lost sibling in Miley Cyrus’ girlfriend, The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter.

According to one of Witney’s recent Instagram posts, the Dancing with the Stars pro and the former style blogger met up Friday night at the pre-Emmy Awards party hosted by Entertainment Weekly and L’Oreal. The two reality show stars posed for a few photos together, and one snapshot has Witney convinced that she and Kaitlynn look like siblings.

“At the EW pre emmys party last night with @lorealmakeup & @kaitlynn feel like we could be sisters??” Witney captioned the image, which has received over 7,000 likes from her Instagram followers.

In the photo, both Witney and Kaitlynn have their hair pulled back. Witney is wearing her platinum blonde locks in a looser style, with two wavy tendrils framing her face. Kaitlynn has her dark blonde locks slicked back. Both women have eyes that pop, but Witney’s are blue, while Kaitlynn’s are green. However, their eyebrows are similarly arched, and their lips are almost the same shade of pink. Kaitlynn and Witney are also twinning with their color-coordinated black outfits.

Witney Carson’s Instagram followers agreed that she and Kaitlynn Carter have something else in common: They’re both stunning.

“You two are beautiful! And your eyes,” wrote one admirer.

“Beautiful and gorgeous,” another remarked.

Images snapped on the red carpet at the pre-Emmys event provide a better look at Witney and Kaitlynn’s all-black ensembles. Witney wore a lacy bustier underneath a fitted suit featuring a shiny floral pattern. She completed her look with a pair of high-heeled sandals and a small clutch covered with studs.

Kaitlynn Carter’s look was also lacy. She rocked a long-sleeved, sheer lace dress with cuffed sleeves. It featured a silk panel on the skirt with cutouts and round silver embellishments on the side. Her bra was visible through the delicate fabric of the dress, but a large bow adorning her neck covered up most of her chest. She completed her ensemble with a pair of shiny knee-high boots with pointed toes capped in silver, and she carried a round black and yellow purse with silver embellishments.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

While Kaitlynn Carter and Witney Carson might look like sisters who went shopping for black ensembles together, Kaitlynn usually color-coordinates her outfits with her girlfriend. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she and Miley Cyrus were recently spotted rocking matching ripped blue jeans and black T-shirts during an outing in Los Angeles.

While Kaitlynn has been making headlines for dating one of the biggest pop stars in the world, Witney has been busy competing on Dancing with the Stars alongside her Season 28 partner, All That star Kel Mitchell. DWTS fans can only hope that she tried to do a little recruiting for a future season of the ABC reality competition while she was hanging out with Kaitlynn.