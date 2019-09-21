Instagram Stunner Jen Selter Commands Attention Wearing Tiny Thong Bikini In Bali, Fans Go Wild

Instagram fitness model Jen Selter delighted her over 12.7 million followers this weekend when she took to her social media account to post a brand new video of herself looking smoking hot in a bikini.

In the clip, Jen is seen standing in front of a gorgeous swimming pool as green foliage is seen in the background. Selter modeled a skimpy little royal blue bikini that put all of her curves on full display.

The fitness guru wore a skintight top with spaghetti straps that flaunted her cleavage, toned arms, and rock-hard abs. Selter also sported matching thong bottoms that showcased her long, lean legs, and super-toned booty.

Jen had her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands, which she pulled back with her hand.

The model smiled for the camera as she paraded around by the pool in the tiny two-piece. She accessorized the look with a pair of dark, oversize sunglasses and wished everyone a happy weekend in the caption of the clip, while revealing that she was spending time in beautiful Bali.

Upon posting the video, Jen’s fans showed up in the comment section to gush over the bikini-clad model.

“Such a babe girl,” one adoring fan wrote.

“You are amazingly beautiful,” another Instagram user stated.

“Love the walk,” another fan commented of Jen’s strut in the video.

“Very gorgeous queen,” another fan remarked.

Back in 2017, Jen spoke to Women’s Health about how she turned her social media accounts into a money-making empire. However, she claimed it wasn’t easy and that she went through a lot of ups-and-downs in her quest for online fame.

“I’d been bullied my entire life but when I started [on social media], I wasn’t used to the extremes of opinion. I was young, so I didn’t ignore it; I was upset about it. Now I just laugh. Now I’m stronger,” Selter stated.

Jen went on to reveal that she is selective when it comes to what brands she works with, and that she’s even turned down posing naked for Playboy and putting her name on a diet supplement, because it didn’t feel like it was authentic to her brand or herself.

“I’m always very picky with sponsorships and I think that has definitely helped my growth. I’d never work with or advertise a brand that I don’t believe in,” Jen admitted.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Jen Selter’s world-famous bikini body by following the fitness inspiration on her Instagram account.