Curvy Bombshell Iskra Lawrence Flaunts Cleavage And Booty As She Shows Off Shapewear Beneath Her Clothes

Iskra Lawrence gave her Instagram followers a treat on Saturday when she disrobed to show off the shapewear under her clothes. The 29-year-old curvy bombshell starts off clothed in the video but with a snap of her finger — and the power of good video editing — she’s in matching black undies that are designed to accentuate her hourglass figure.

In the caption of the post, the curvy model revealed that she was wearing the “Real Power Plunge Push Up Bra” by Aerie which is American Eagle’s lingerie brand. She called the bra her “booby bestie” and you can see why, since its hard to ignore her elevated cleavage in the clip. The bra, which she also calls the comfiest she’s ever been in, is currently on sale for $32.97 on the company’s website.

In the clip, the model also wears a pair of very high waisted black shapewear briefs which have straps that go over your bra to ensure that they don’t slip down. In the comments, she revealed that they’re from Spanx and it looks like she’s wearing their “OnCore Open-Bust Panty Bodysuit” which retails for $84 to $88. She later assured fans that she has also found more affordable options on Amazon as well.

In her caption, Iskra disclosed that she wears this shapewear setup to avoid showing too much when she’s being photographed by the media. She shared an embarrassing experience she once had when she was wearing just a bra and panties without these supportive undergarments.

“I wore a see-through lace dress to an event and even though it felt comfortable just wearing a bra and a normal brief undie when the flashes went off it literally looked like I was just in my undies right there in front of hundreds of people on the red carpet,” she wrote in the lengthy caption.

Fans clearly loved the post, as it received over 350,000 views within the first two hours after it was posted.

While many of the commenters were openly grateful for her recommendations, some used the post as an opportunity to just share their admiration for her voluptuous curves.

“Good Lord,” one fan wrote. “Gods greatest creation hands down.”

“How beautifully [sic] you are,” another fan commented before adding a pair of heart emojis to their comment.

Iskra is likely used to getting these comments since she regularly posts photos of herself online in which she flaunts her enviable assets.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, she got similar feedback when she shared a photo of herself rocking a tight grey top that accentuated her cleavage.

That post currently has close to 150,000 likes on Instagram and over 1,000 comments.