Britney Spears Looks Exhausted & Fans Are Worried About Her Mental Health

Fans are concerned by the singer's appearance and quick exit from a red carpet event with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears has her fans worried after her weekend outing with boyfriend Sam Asghari. What started as a fun date night to the Daytime Beauty Awards — where Asghari was being honored for Outstanding Achievement in Fitness — ended with fans expressing concern over Britney’s appearance and reports that she bolted from the event after just a few minutes.

Just before heading out, Britney posted a video of herself dancing in a black dress ahead of the event. Almost immediately, fans expressed concern in the comments.

“Is no one noticing something wrong with her?” one follower asked.

Things only got worse after Britney arrived at the red carpet to the event. She looked increasingly tired and out of sorts as she posed for photos with her boyfriend. According to Daily Mail, the 37-year-old pop superstar was on the red carpet for less than one minute before she was overheard talking to her publicist, saying that she wanted to leave.

“I just want to go.”

Shortly thereafter, Spears reportedly hopped into a waiting SUV and left.

Fans were quick to take to social media to react to Britney’s date night, and the #freebritney hashtag became a common theme.

“She always looks terrified at red carpet events,” one fan noted.

“Anyone else really worried about @britneyspears it is it just me? #freebritney,” added another.

“Proof she’s not ok. People that don’t have any experience with mental health issues are ignorant to continue this #FreeBritney BS. Everyone forgets how better she got when her dad took over,” added a third commenter.

Other fans offered support to Britney as they expressed fear that something “bad” may happen to her. Die-hard fans of the 1990s teen icon noted that she doesn’t seem like she is in a good place right now, and some offered her virtual hugs. Others speculated the star’s dark-haired new look is a cry for help from the usually sunny, blonde Britney.

You can see some of the comments from concerned fans below.

Maybe I’m one the few that still happens to love Britney Spears (I’m a 2000s kid, I really have no choice) but she seems like she’s not in a good or happy mental headspace. I just don’t want anything bad to happen to her. — Agu Nwanyi* (@ichizoba) September 21, 2019

I just wanna hug @britneyspears and be there for her like she’s been for me over the years. Her music. Her pure existence is the reason I’m still here today. She deserves nothing but happiness ❤️ #FreeBritney — Nikola (@NikolaJohnston) September 21, 2019

~true~ Britney fans know her going brunette is a cry for help! #FreeBritney #FreeBritney #FreeBritney — Esme (@esmedouglas) September 21, 2019

i hope that @britneyspears is okay. she doesn’t deserve what she’s going through and i hope she’s doing okay mentally through all of this. i’ll always be a britney stan no matter what ♥️ #FreeBritney — vic | 62 (@suckersforjonas) September 21, 2019

Britney’s latest troubles come amid court proceedings regarding her conservatorship. The “I’m a Slave 4 U” singer’s father, Jamie Spears, stepped down as her conservator amid allegations that he physically abused Britney’s eldest son, Sean Preston. Jamie had been Britney’s conservator since 2008.

It’s no secret that Britney has dealt with mental health issues in the past. She previously spent time in a mental health facility and she later canceled her Las Vegas residency, per the Los Angeles Times. All the while, rumors about her guarded personal life have continued to overshadow her music career over the past few years.

Amid speculation that she has been silenced and manipulated, spawning the #FreeBritney tag, the mom of two has told fans not to believe the rumors. Even still, fans have been worried about Britney for years. That worry only seems to escalate each time that Britney takes to social media or steps out in public.