Carrie Underwood Drops Jaws In Glitter Shorts, But A Backstage Kiss Changes Everything

For fans of Carrie Underwood, the mash-up stage videos are nothing new. The Cry Pretty singer has been steadily updating her social media as she traverses the U.S. on her “Cry Pretty 360” tour. Her Instagram followers generally seem to love the video updates from the 36-year-old that sum up her various appearances. The most recent video shows content from her stage show in Wichita, Kansas.

The video posted to Carrie’s account today showed her fans some familiar things. Carrie rocked a float-effect and shimmer dress in mauve as well as tiny glitter shorts. However, towards the end of the video, fans were treated to something new: an adorable moment between the singer and her eldest son Isaiah backstage. Carrie was seen bending down and getting a hug and a kiss from her little one — and her followers seem to be loving the moment, leaving tons of comments about the mother-son exchange.

“Love the clip with your little boy. So sweet! He’s so proud of his Mama,” a fan wrote with a heart emoji.

“Aww Isaiah kiss his momma is so adorable,” another user wrote.

“THE PART WITH ISAIAH OMG MY HEART” commented a third follower, seemingly needing to use all caps for emphasis.

Indeed, the moment did seem particularly touching. Carrie’s videos from her tour haven’t included her family lately. While a photo posted earlier this summer saw Carrie enjoy a sweet backstage moment with Isaiah, the blonde’s firstborn child hasn’t been seen all that much recently on his mother’s social media.

Carrie’s post was only one hour old before it seemed to get a steady stream of comments singling out the adorable moment. Not all remarks mentioned her little boy, though. Fans seemed to take to the comment section to praise the star for her voice and performance as well. Many of the commenters seemed to have personally attended Carrie’s show.

The update itself quickly proved popular, racking up over 26,000 views in the space of an hour. A mega response for the singer’s updates isn’t out of the ordinary, however. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Carrie had jaws dropping over her fitness look in a social media post made to her Calia by Carrie clothing line.

Celebrities and their kids have proven to be popular with fans on the photo-sharing site, no matter what situation they find themselves in. Whether it’s frequent Instagram users like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner posting snaps with their little ones, or more rarer updates from stars like Beyonce or Jennifer Lopez, photos with little ones are sure to be a hit.