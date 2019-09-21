Phil Collins Walks With A Cane After Multiple Back Surgeries As He Heads On Tour

Musician and actor Phil Collins wants his fans to know that he’s been down, but he’s not out, embarking on his cheekily named tour, Still Not Dead Yet Live! in Miami, and is then headed to Dallas.

The Daily Mail reports that Collins, 68, seemed to be in a good mood when he was spotted leaving rehearsal walking with a cane for balance after a number of back surgeries. The “Against All Odds” singer was dressed casually in black complete with a ball cap as he prepares for his U.S. tour, which will end on October 19 in Las Vegas.

Collins is still able to walk, but he prefers to perform while seated. The singer who used to play with the British band Genesis had a fall after he came out of retirement which postponed the tour he planned to start in London, but he will head there after his American dates.

After his fall, his team released a statement about the drummer’s condition.

“Phil suffers from ‘drop foot’ as a result of a back operation which makes it difficult to walk.”

But Collins has still been busy, as he had a huge surprise for fans during a show in Berlin when he reunited with Genesis star Mike Rutherford, who also played with Mike & The Mechanics. The who men had last performed together in 2007 for a Genesis reunion tour, performed “Follow You, Follow Me.” Rutherford gave his former bandmate a huge hug as he walked onstage.

But Metro shared that over the summer, Collins was spotted in the Warsaw airport in a wheelchair. In a fall early last year he took a fall in a hotel which left the singer with a cut on his head which required surgery.

Loading...

In 2016, Collins, a father of five talked candidly about his condition.

“I had back surgery a year ago. I’d messed my hips up as well. That was a year ago and as of now I have a dropped foot, which means I have no feeling in it. I walk with a cane, but I’m hoping that gets better.”

But Collins’ condition has given him the chance to slow down and repair his relationship with his daughter Lily, who is also an actor, reveals The Inquisitr. In her book, Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me she shared that her father wasn’t around much when she was younger, but that doesn’t mean they can’t try again to bond and spend some time.