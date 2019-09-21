Cardi B Posts Adorable Photo With Husband Offset’s On The Couple’s Second Wedding Anniversary

Cardi B recently shared how happy she is with her husband Offset on the second anniversary of the couple’s union.

The “Money” rapper posted a photo of her and the Migos rapper on Friday, September 20. In the photo, Cardi is wearing a powder blue, furry jumpsuit as she poses alongside Offset. Offset is wearing a graphic hoodie, jeans and a gold chain in the shape of a house as the both of them smile for the camera. In her caption, Cardi wished her “hubby” a happy second anniversary and shared that the two have been “learning and growing” since they tied the knot.

At the time of writing, the post from Cardi received more than 3.1 million likes. The post also received more than 20,000 comments from Cardi’s fans.

“Ya’ll couple goals for real!! Happy Anniversary!” one follower exclaimed.

“POWER COUPLE OF HIP HOP,” another follower chimed in.

Cardi wasn’t the only one who wanted to remind the world of the couple’s special day. Hollywood Life reports that Offset took to his own Instagram page to share his love for his wife on their special day. The “Red Room” rapper shared a video montage to Cardi for his 14 million followers to see. The video shows the couple at various stages in their relationship, from Offset’s public proposal in October 2017 to Cardi being pregnant with and ultimately giving birth to the couple’s first child together, Kulture Kiari Cephus, 1. Offset also captioned the video with a touching tribute to the love he shares with Cardi.

“Today is our anniversary nobody believed it was real. We got married without nobody knowing because it was only between us and God! Now we have beautiful Kulture and a big family. I love you 4ever and after life,” Offset wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cardi and Offset began dating in 2017 and were secretly married that September. The two reportedly married in Offset’s bedroom of his Atlanta home. By the time Offset publicly proposed to Cardi during her performance in Philadelphia that October, the two had already been married and the ring was reportedly just a formality. Cardi later went on to say that the secret nuptials were a “spur of the moment” and something she wanted to keep to herself. During the wedding, Cardi, Offset and Cardi’s cousin were the only ones in attendance. In June 2018, multiple outlets soon discovered the couple’s marriage certificate.

Cardi and Offset have been in a seemingly good place since reconnecting earlier this year. The couple had a brief separation in December 2018, which was reportedly due to Offset’s alleged infidelity.