Heartbreaking Video Footage Shows A Man Propose To His Girlfriend Underwater Before Drowning

Steven Weber Jr. proposed to his girlfriend underwater in Tanzania but never got to hear her response

When it comes to proposing marriage, some people like to do it in as dramatic and elaborate a way as possible. Some choose to do it at a fancy restaurant or at baseball game. Others might pop the question in front of all of their friends and family. Steven Weber Jr. of Louisiana chose to propose to his girlfriend Kenesha Antoine while on vacation in Tanzania. The proposal, which was partially caught on camera, took place underwater. Unfortunately, it ended in the most tragic way imaginable, according to The New York Daily News. While the details of what happened are still foggy, it is clear that Weber accidentally drowned following the proposal.

Antoine shared a heartbreaking tribute on Facebook to the man who would have been her future husband. She included photos and a clip of video from the proposal that started out sweet but quickly turned horrific. In the clip, Weber is seen underwater swimming up to a clear window. He is wearing goggles as well as flippers on his feet. He holds a clear plastic bag up to the glass. Inside the glass is a sweet letter to Antoine.

“I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you, but everything I love about you I love more every day,” the letter reads.

He then flips the letter over revealing the words “will you marry me.” The video then captures Weber opening up a ring box and holding it out. Tragically, Weber never got to hear his girlfriend’s response because he died shortly after. However, Antoine’s response would have been an exuberant ‘yes’, as she said in her Facebook tribute.

“You never emerged from those depths, so you never got to hear my answer, ‘Yes! Yes! A million times, yes, I will marry you!!’ We never got to embrace and celebrate the beginning of the rest of our lives together, as the best day of our lives turned into the worst, in the cruelest twist of fate imaginable.”

Antoine described Weber’s personality as sweet, caring and compassionate. She spoke also of the joy he brought her and all those around her.

Accidental drownings happened a lot more frequently than one may think and seem to be in the news constantly lately. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the infamous Duggar Family known for their TLC show 19 Kids and Counting, lost a family member this way just this past year. Mary Duggar, the grandmother of the family, passed away in May from accidental drowning.