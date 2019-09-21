Miley Cyrus’ Lookalike Sister, Noah, Stuns In Skimpy Crop Top During Night Out With Friends

Miley Cyrus’ younger sister, Noah Cyrus, flaunted her fabulous figure over the weekend as she hit the town with a group of her friends.

Noah documented the outing with her pals on her Instagram story, and showcased her sexy ensemble in the process. In videos from the night out, Cyrus is seen rocking a tiny little black crop top, which flaunted her ample cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, and impressive abs.

The singer added to her look with a pair of skintight black pants, as she was seen rolling her body around and shaking her curvy booty to some music inside the club as she danced with friends.

Noah wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves, which fell down her back and over her shoulders in the various snaps. She added a full face of makeup for her night of fun, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and pink blush on her cheeks.

Of course, Noah is much more than just Miley’s little sister. She has a huge online following and is a talented singer and songwriter. Recently, Cyrus released her brand new single, “July,” which her fans found soulful and haunting.

During an interview with Genius, Cyrus opened up about the song, revealing that it was written about a toxic relationship she was in for over two years, where she was not treated with the care she deserved, and seemingly couldn’t give her ex the love and attention he craved.

“I went through a bad breakup on July 4th. That was after a two-and-a-half year long relationship. ‘July’ is such a special record to me. It’s probably the most personal record that I’ve put down on paper,” Noah said in the interview.

“There was always more bad than good,” Noah said of the relationship.”

“Go find someone that loves you way better than I do, because I’ve done as much as I can do. Every day was walking on egg shells, just trying to get by. That’s a really hard way to live,” she added, admitting that she has a fear of change, which was the biggest reason she stayed in the relationship much longer than she should have,” Cyrus added of the sentiment behind her song.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Noah Cyrus’ life, famous family, and music by following the singer on her social media accounts.