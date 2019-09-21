Ashley Alexiss Poses Completely Nude & Fans Can’t Handle It

The model looked stunning in the artistic photo.

Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model Ashley Alexiss isn’t afraid to bare it all. On Saturday, the 28-year-old shared a revealing snap on Instagram for her 1.8 million followers to enjoy. The artistic black-and-white photo shows Ashley sitting, completely nude, on a balcony overlooking the ocean. The model gazed into the camera, as she purposefully posed to cover her chest and nether regions. While the photo adheres to Instagram’s guidelines, Ashley’s killer curves were still on full display. The stunner slicked her hair back into a tight bun and wore subtle makeup that enhanced her gorgeous features.

Ashley left an important message in the caption. She stated she deserves respect, whether or not she presents herself modestly.

Fans seemed to love both the sentiment and Ashley’s stunning good looks. Within two hours, the post had already racked up more than 30,000 likes.

Ashley’s followers flocked to the comment section to compliment the beauty.

“You are absolutely breathtaking!!!” commented a fan.

“Perfect in every way,” added a second follower.

“Just, wow… you’re absolutely stunning,” a third commenter wrote.

“Always so incredibly stunning, incredibly beautiful!!!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Others praised the bombshell for being a body positivity role model.

“Yes queen! I love this and I love you! You inspire me so much and because of you I’m accepting myself and my body a little more each day! Thank you!” expressed a fan.

“Body positivity,” said another, adding a string of praying hands emoji to the comment.

As fans of Ashley are well-aware, the model isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body. On Thursday, the stunner posted a provocative photo on Instagram. In the picture, Ashley flaunted her amazing figure in a mesh bodysuit that left little to the imagination.

Not only is the model making a name for herself in the modeling world, she is also the founder of an inclusive swimwear line called Alexiss Swimwear. In a 2018 interview with AskMen, the model spoke about her company.

“We cater to women of all sizes to prove that Beauty Is Not a Size. Our tops range from an A-H cup,” said Ashley.

During the interview, the model, who is married to Travis Yohe, revealed what she looks for in men. She noted that she enjoys being around men who are naturally funny and do not try too hard. She also confided that her childhood crush was Justin Timberlake.

To see more of Ashley, be sure to check out her Instagram account.