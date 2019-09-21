WWE Rumors: Major Changes Coming To Both ‘Monday Night Raw’ And ‘SmackDown’ Next Week

The big month for WWE continues with even more changes.

WWE’s huge month has really just gotten started, and things are only going to get bigger from this moment on. NXT made its television debut on the WWE Network this week, and in less than two weeks, SmackDown moves to Friday nights and FOX. As reported by The Inquisitr, the next Superstar Draft is taking place in mid-October, which will bring about major changes, but some visual differences will come about earlier than that.

Once the draft takes place in the middle of October, the superstar rosters are going to change drastically. Big names will move around, and it is also possible that titles could end up shifting from one brand to the other before all is said and done.

There is also a great chance that the announced teams will end up looking incredibly different after the draft is over. The Inquisitr reported some rumors that the team for the red brand may end up being nothing that anyone expected and that the blue brand could get a team of strong veterans.

With all of these changes happening across multiple brands, it appears as if WWE is wanting to have new looks for everything. According to the Twitter account of WrestleVotes, both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown are getting new stages within the next week or two.

This coming week of TV is the final week with the current entrance stage. Both RAW & SmackDown are getting an updated, fresh feeling set. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 21, 2019

This does not come as a total surprise, as it’s obvious that WWE is really wanting to freshen things up across all brands. Over on Raw, there won’t be any kind of drastic changes with network moves or going to a different night, but the roster will be shaken up with next month’s draft.

Bringing forth a new stage for Raw will be quite huge and a welcome change to make things fresh. If you’re a fan of the old stage, get one more look at it this week, as it is rumored to change.

The stage change for SmackDown makes even more sense since it is switching networks, as it leaves USA and heads over to FOX on October 4, 2019. With that change, it will also move nights and change names from SmackDown Live to Friday Night SmackDown.

Both WWE and FOX want the debut of Friday Night SmackDown to be an incredibly big deal for everyone involved. Having a new set and stage is a good way to do that, and it would be weird for it to actually make its debut before the premiere on the new network.

A number of comments asked if the stages for both major WWE shows would be different, and WrestleVotes confirmed that they would be. Of course, this is all speculation and should be taken as a rumor at this point, but new stages could be on the way for both major brands.