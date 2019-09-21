Rita Ora Flaunts Mouth-Watering Thighs In Chic Striped Dress & Instagram Can’t Deal

British bombshell Rita Ora has been killing it on Instagram all week long.

The “Let You Love Me” singer recently drove fans into meltdown mode after showing off her spectacular figure in a minuscule bodysuit that exposed her perky derriere. Before that, the gorgeous megastar put on a very leggy display in a dangerously short minidress and knee-high boots, flaunting her endless pins in a double Instagram update that left followers wanting more.

Her latest post was no different and saw the Kosovo-born beauty showcasing her killer curves in yet another head-turning outfit. On Saturday afternoon, Rita treated her massive following to a triple Instagram update shared directly from her private plane. While on her way to Milan, Italy, the stunning singer posed for a few sensational black-and-white photos, and left fans gasping in awe at the sight of her captivating beauty.

Clad in a chic striped dress, the “Hot Right Now” hitmaker dazzled her whopping 15.4 million Instagram followers with her coquettish charm as she posed for a trio of engrossing shots, each of them conveying a different type of atmosphere. The blonde beauty topped off her alluring look with a trendy PVC hat, one sporting a wide clear brim that left her gorgeous face exposed, and rocked a pair of oversized butterfly glasses. The inspired accessories beautifully complemented her elegant dress – a stylish design by Marc Jacobs, covered in countless black-and-white stripes.

“Mami’s beautiful zebra,” Rita’s mother, Vera Ora, commented on her daughter’s post, adding a zebra emoji for emphasis.

Rita cut a smoldering figure in the chic outfit. The “Only Want You” singer showcased the sizzling look in a number of attention-grabbing poses that ranged from sultry, to seductive, and adorable. In the first photo shared with the Ritabots – the collective name given to Rita’s ever-growing fanbase – the 28-year-old hottie showed off her chiseled thighs, and brought some serious heat to Instagram in the process. Snapped on her plane seat, the blonde bombshell crossed her legs as she rested both elbows on her knee, calling attention to her voluptuous thighs and curvy hips.

The second photo was even steamier, as Rita turned things up a notch by provocatively parting her luscious lips and grazing the bottom lip with her perfectly manicured fingers. A swipe to the next slide brought a change of atmosphere and saw the fair-haired beauty showing her playful side as she clasped her cheeks with both hands and absentmindedly looked out the window with an adorable smile on her face.

Unsurprisingly, the new photos stirred a lot of reaction on Instagram, garnering more than 57,000 likes within an hour of having been posted. Ritabots were also generous with the compliments, flocking to the comments section to shower Rita with praise.

“QUEEN!! YOU LOOK AMAZING,” one person wrote in all caps, adding a couple of flattering emoji.

The sentiment was echoed by a second message that read, “Wow gorgeous [heart-eyes emoji] That’s my queeeen,” followed by a smiling-face-with-hearts and a heart emoji.

“That look is a whole serve,” quipped a third Instagram user, ending their post with a black heart emoji.

“Slay slay slay,” was another reply, also trailed by a black heart emoji.

While the majority of comments gushed over Rita’s flawless look, some of her fans also left sweet messages of appreciation for the talented singer.

“Rita you are my favourite [sic] artist,” wrote one of her admirers.

