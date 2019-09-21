How The ‘RHOA’ Cast Reportedly Learned Of Kenya Moore’s Divorce From Marc Daly

Kenya Moore’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members were reportedly just as shocked as the rest of the world when learning of Moore’s impending divorce from Marc Daly.

The newly single reality star reportedly stunned her fellow cast members when the news broke that she and Daly were separating on Thursday, September 19. According to Hollywood Life, while several of Moore’s RHOA cast members have been working alongside her as they film Season 12 of the Bravo show, they were kept in the dark about Moore and Daly’s relationship problems. In fact, the couple was reportedly gushing over each other when they appeared on Tamron Hall’s talk show — just two days before Moore made the announcement of their divorce.

“Kenya’s RHOA cast members were stunned to hear that Kenya and Marc were separating, especially when they were just together earlier this week,” a source close to RHOA production reportedly told the outlet.

The source continued to say that no one in the reality show’s cast, including Moore’s close friend Cynthia Bailey, was made aware of the separation beforehand. The cast members reportedly found out via various news outlets, similarly to many of the show’s viewers.

“Everyone found the news out the same way the public did — online,” the source claims. “Nobody sensed any trouble and they’re all trying to figure out exactly what happened. Kenya is really private, so they don’t expect her to share much. Many of the ladies really liked Marc.”

As previously reported, Moore and Daly married in June 2017 after a brief engagement. Just a few months later, Moore shared that she was expecting her first child with Daly. The couple welcomed their daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly, on November 2018. During her time on RHOA, Moore often shared her desire to be a mother and a wife prior to meeting Daly.

The news of Moore and Daly’s split comes after she announced back in May that she was returning to the Atlanta-based series. The former Miss U.S.A. took a break from the show in Season 11 to reportedly focus on her marriage and her new role as a mother. A source reportedly told Hollywood Life that Moore is still required to shoot the show through October, so fans could possibly watch the marriage’s dissolution unfold on the show.

Both Moore and Daly have reportedly released statements as to why their marriage is ending after two years together. In her breakup statement, Moore reportedly said that her reason for filing for separation was due to “recent and ongoing circumstances.” Daly reportedly faulted ongoing rumors as the reason for the couple’s separation.