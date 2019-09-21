Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Flaunts Her Curves In A Crop Top And Skintight Skirt

As winner of the 2015 Miss BumBum contest, it’s no surprise that Suzy Cortez has a fantastic figure. Thankfully for her two million followers, she’s not afraid to flaunt it on social media. The Brazilian beauty just recently showcased her curves once again, wearing a crop top and skintight skirt that made sure to flatter her hourglass shape and drive her fans wild.

Despite being a more demure shot than she normally favors, such as a recent picture where she wore a bikini so tiny, it barely concealed her assets, her followers are nonetheless showing it a lot of love.

In the picture, Suzy wears a white dotted crop top that is sheer enough to prominently show her black bra worn underneath.

There is also a matching skirt, high-waisted to show off her hourglass shape. It is also ruched in the back, emphasizing the curves of her famously pert posterior. Like with the top, Suzy’s undergarments are visible once more, this time a pair of black undies.

Over the ensemble, Suzy donned a brown overcoat, black gloves, and a beige reptile-skin clutch. Her hair is long and natural, and her accessories include large dangling earrings.

Her caption, which is in Portuguese, can be translated to “maturity adds experience, refinement of wisdom, content, and elegance.”

The post quickly earned nearly 8,600 likes and around 160 comments.

“Very gorgeous,” gushed a fan, adding a fire, crown, and black heart emoji.

“Hot,” agreed another, with a red heart and fire emoji.

“Amazing Outfit,” added a third.

Loading...

Suzy is open about the lengths she goes through to maintain her famous figure. She has posted a number of videos on Instagram that show her doing several glute-targeting exercises. However, Suzy is clearly not afraid to put in the hard work, and it was this dedication that allowed her to beat 500 contestants in the Miss BumBum contest.

It is perhaps her passion for fitness that fuels her love of soccer players. In addition to being a near fanatic about the sport itself, the brunette bombshell has dated several soccer players. Though unrequited, her love for Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi is particularly well known, and she often posts pictures supporting him or his team, F.C. Barcelona.

Despite the fact that her love story with Messi hasn’t quite worked out — he is happily married to someone else — it is likely that there are many men who are more than willing to take his place.