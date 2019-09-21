UFC News: WWE Legend Set To Present New Title At ‘UFC 244’

History will be made at the upcoming UFC 244 pay-per-view as Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will compete against each other to crown the first ever Baddest Motherf***er Champion.

The fight came about after Diaz declared himself as the champion following his recent victory over Anthony Pettis. However, in a bid to prove himself as the rightful champion, he challenged his upcoming opponent to take him on and the rest is history.

While the title isn’t an official UFC championship, the contest is being presented as a big title fight. According to TMZ Sports, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be there to award the winner with his accolade, so the fight is clearly being given the superstar treatment.

UFC president Dana White also told TMZ Sports that the belt will cost the company around $50,000 to make, which is a lofty price to pay for a championship that may never make another appearance at a UFC show after this fight. At the same time, the buy rates for the pay-per-view — especially with Johnson on board — will cover those costs of the title and then some.

As documented by 411, Johnson’s inclusion in the event came about after Masvidal requested that he put the title around his waist after he won it. The WWE legend responded by saying that he’s more than willing to present the title to the winner if he can make the event.

Johnson has been making the headlines this week for unexpected reasons. As The Inquisitr recently reported, he shared a throwback photo of him rocking a mullet haircut from back in his football days, long before he became a sports entertainer and A-list Hollywood actor.

Loading...

On top of his upcoming UFC appearance, the former WWE Champion’s upcoming schedule is looking quite stacked. Earlier this week, it was announced that he’ll be hosting another series of The Titan Games, an athletic competition which sees some ambitious men and women test their might by battling opponents in difficult head-to-head challenges.

Later this year, he’ll also star in Jumanji: The Next Level. The movie sees him team up with Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas in what’s sure to be another entertaining cinematic jungle adventure.

At the time of this writing, it remains to be seen if Johnson plans to return to WWE. With SmackDown Live set to air on Fox next month, don’t be surprised if “The Brahma Bull” makes an appearance on the show that was named after one of his iconic catchphrases.