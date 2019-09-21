Lindsay Lohan Gives Off ‘Little Mermaid’ Vibes In Ocean Bathing Suit Photos & Instagram Can’t Deal

Lindsay Lohan is absolutely stunning in her latest Instagram update. The actress posted three new images to social media on Saturday, and her fans fell in love with them.

In the first photo, Lindsay looked gorgeous as she rocked a red one-piece bathing suit. The skintight suit flaunted Lohan’s tiny waist, ample cleavage, and toned arms as she posed with a seductive smile on her face.

The Mean Girls star covered up the bottom of the swimwear with a flowing red, blue, and tan skirt. She also accessorized her look with tons of jewelry, which included dangling earrings, multiple bracelets on her wrist, and long chains around her neck.

Lindsay’s long, red hair was parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back, over her shoulder, and blew back in the wind as she stood in front of a breathtaking ocean view.

In the second slide, Lohan wears a pastel green dress with one strap. The sheer material catches the light and shows a bit of Lindsay’s skin underneath while she sits in a wicker chair and dips her feet into the water.

The third photo features Lohan in a metallic bathing suit with a cream-colored netted cover up over top. Lohan donned a stunning makeup look in the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, pink eye shadow, and dramatic eye liner. She also added pink blush on her cheeks and a dark red color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Of course, Lohan’s fans absolutely loved the posts, and couldn’t get enough of Lindsay’s pictures, where they gushed over her resemblance to Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

“I swear she is Ariel in real life,” one fan stated in the comment section, comparing Lohan to the character.

“Real life Disney princess right here,” a second follower agreed.

“Mermaid,” a third fan stated.

“Absolutely stunning,” another comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay also has a great singing voice like the Disney Princess. Lohan has already released two records — Speak and A Little More Personal — and she delighted her fans when she revealed earlier this year that she was back in the studio working on more music.

Lindsay’s first song will be titled “Xanax,” and she gave her social media followers a recent sneak peek of the song, which they adored.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Lindsay Lohan’s life and career projects by following the actress on her social media accounts.