‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Katie’s Deadly Diagnosis, Sally Answers Wyatt & Ridge Trusts Shauna

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly spoilers reveal that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will receive a grim diagnosis after collapsing at her home. Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will give Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) an answer after he proposed to her, and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will break his promise to his wife, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Monday, September 23 – Sally Answers Wyatt’s Proposal

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will be shaken when he sees Katie lying unconscious on the floor. He will become emotional and declare his love for her, according to The Inquisitr. Dollar Bill will be upset at the thought of losing the woman he loves.

Sally will give Wyatt an answer, per Highlight Hollywood. He asked Sally to be his wife after she told him that she was afraid of getting hurt again. Will Sally agree to be Wyatt’s wife?

Tuesday, September 24 – Quinn Voices Her Opinion On The Sally Vs. Flo Debate

Katie’s loved ones will gather at the hospital as the doctors try to find out what is wrong with her.

Despite the fact that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) stole a baby, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) is still on her side. She will tell her husband, Eric Forrester (John McCook), and her son why she believes he should dump Sally for Flo again.

Wednesday, September 25 – Katie Logan’s Deadly Diagnosis

Doctor Armstrong (Vincent Irizarry) will tell Katie’s family that she needs to have a kidney transplant. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that if she doesn’t receive a kidney soon, she might not have long to live.

Sally and Flo will run into each other at the bar. They will update each other on the latest events in their lives.

Quinn will show Wyatt some motherly affection. However, knowing Quinn, it may not be in a conventional manner.

Thursday, September 26 – Thomas Caught Out

Flo becomes frustrated with her mother, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). The elder Fulton refuses to stop fantasizing about a future with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), and it irritates Flo to no end.

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will sneak into Brooke’s house to spend some time with his son. However, Ridge will catch him speaking to Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). Thomas will be forced to come up with an excuse.

Friday, September 27 – Ridge Trusts Shauna

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Ridge will break his promise and see Shauna, contrary to his wife’s wishes. He will also confide in Shauna and tell her about the difficulties in his marriage.

Brooke and Thomas will have a fierce confrontation that will lead to an all-out war.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.