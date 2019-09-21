Ivanka Trump Flashes Cleavage In Peach Dress At Wedding Attended By Meghan Markle

Donald Trump's daughter also showed off her new short hairstyle at the star-studded event.

Ivanka Trump made a solid attempt at stealing the spotlight from some of the biggest celebrities in the world at a wedding in Rome.

President Donald Trump’s daughter was just one of the many big names in attendance at the September 20 wedding of renowned fashion designer Misha Nonoo and oil tycoon Mikey Hess. According to Daily Mail, pop star Katy Perry was there with her actor boyfriend, Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom. It’s unlikely that Katy and Ivanka made any small talk at the event; the “Dark Horse” singer was an avid Hillary Clinton supporter, and she’s made it pretty clear that she’s not a fan of Ivanka’s father.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also graced the event with their presence, which could have caused a bit of awkwardness if Meghan and Ivanka happened to bump into one another. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ivanka’s father made headlines for describing Meghan as “nasty” after learning that she had labeled him “divisive” and “misogynistic.”

There’s no word on whether the First Daughter and the Duchess interacted at all at the event, but Ivanka Trump is all smiles in a photo of her wedding look. The advisor to the President took to Twitter to share the snapshot, which was taken somewhere up high in front of a breathtaking backdrop of the city of Rome. Her husband, Jared Kushner, is standing beside her wearing a classic black tuxedo.

When in Rome … ???? pic.twitter.com/m9pSr37Dt9 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 21, 2019

Ivanka is wearing a peach chiffon gown designed by Galia Lahav. The glamorous pleated dress features a plunging neckline, matching cape with long ties at the neck, and a gold belt that accentuates Ivanka’s waist. The 37-year-old recently debuted a new bob hairstyle, and instead of wearing her hair stick-straight like she normally does, she’s sporting soft curls that help add to her Old Hollywood look.

In the image that Ivanka Trump decided to share on social media, the slightest hint of cleavage is visible underneath the ties of her cape. However, in photos published on Daily Mail, she’s flashing quite a bit more of her chest.

Loading...

While Ivanka’s luxurious look is getting a lot of attention, Meghan Markle’s gown choice is also making headlines. According to The Sun, the Duchess of Sussex wore a sheer black Valentino dress to the wedding. British stylist Lucas Armitage criticized her for wearing the dark color to the event, calling her fashion choice “shocking.” However, Meghan wasn’t the only female guest who wore black to the event; social media users quickly jumped to the Duchess’ defense by pointing out that model Karlie Kloss and Princess Eugenie were also photographed in black dresses.

One Markle supporter even suggested that Ivanka Trump’s dress was more inappropriate for wedding attire.

“I found Trump’s dress to be more shocking,” the Twitter user wrote of the gown controversy. “It was just light enough to be borderline and her boobs were all out.”