’90 Day Fiancé’: Laura Jallali Addresses Pregnancy And Divorce Rumors

It’s been an interesting week for TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple, Laura and Aladin Jallali. Now, Laura is finally ready to address the rumors surrounding her relationship, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

Aladin and Laura met online and dated for eight months before the 51-year-old woman decided to travel to Qatar to spend time with her 29-year-old personal trainer boyfriend. The couple spent three days together before Aladin asked Laura to be his wife. After their engagement, Laura decided to say goodbye to her life in America to permanently relocate to Qatar to start a new life with the man she loved.

Since moving to Qatar, Aladin and Laura have gotten into a number of fights, including one caused by Aladin’s inability to please Laura in the bedroom and her desire to introduce sex toys to spice things up, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Laura also mentioned having a difficult time adjusting to the rules and regulations of the Qatari nation as it relates to women. Still, despite the conflict, the couple appeared determined to make their marriage work while on the TLC series, but that may have changed after the cameras stopped rolling.

Earlier this week, the 51-year-old took to Instagram where she posted a photo of herself and Aladin. She used the caption of the photo to express her love for Aladin, before adding “we have a muffin in the oven.” Laura’s announcement sparked mixed comments from followers, and some were quick to call the reality star a liar.

According to a fan account dedicated to the 90 Day Fiancé series, Laura has admitted there is no baby and that her marriage to Aladin is officially over.

The Frauded By TLC account posted a synopsis of a conversation that allegedly took place between Laura and a dedicated spokesperson. During the conversation, Laura insisted she was pregnant but it turned out to be an ectopic pregnancy, which was never viable. The reality star expressed her devastation over the situation, before adding that she posted the photo and caption hoping that Aladin would see it and reach out to her. Frauded By TLC also claimed they have independent verification, not from Laura, that Aladin has been “emotionally and possibly physically abusive” towards the woman throughout their relationship.

Soap Dirt went on to reveal that Aladin surprised his then-wife with a divorce request during the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way reunion show taping, based on information gathered from an unknown source.

TLC’s 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays.