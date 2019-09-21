Jessica Simpson Stuns In Makeup-Free Selfie As Instagram Goes Wild Over Her Natural Beauty

The mom of three woke up like this today.

Jessica Simpson has plenty of reasons to smile, but sometimes she shows off her pearly whites just because it’s a Saturday. On Saturday morning, the superstar mom of three posted a gorgeous makeup-free selfie to kick off the weekend, and fans went crazy for her all-natural look.

In the Instagram post, which you can see below, the 39-year-old singer and designer wears a tan hoodie and has her blond hair pulled up on the sides. Jessica is all smiles as she celebrates the start of the weekend, and she doesn’t have a stitch of makeup on her glowing face as she looks into the camera.

It’s no surprise that a large sampling of Jessica’s 4.8 million Instagram followers hit the comment section of the post to remark on “pretty Jess.” Many of the star’s commenters wrote that she is “stunning,” “glowing,” and “gorgeous” without makeup on.

“Ahhh love you,” wrote one fan. “Such a natural beauty.”

“Fresh faced & beautiful,” wrote another.

“Love you so much & you have such a beautiful iconic smile,” said a third follower.

“Looking like Birdie Mae!” a fourth fan remarked, referencing Jessica’s newborn baby girl who was born in March.

You can see Jessica’s stunning makeup-free selfie below.

This isn’t the first time Jessica treated fans to an early morning selfie sans makeup. Last year, she posted a bare-faced selfie that defined the “I woke up like this” mantra. The star previously posted a photo of her with glowing bare skin in another early morning shot with a hoodie, and fans went wild.

While Jessica has also mastered the glam look with makeup, fans know she doesn’t need it. According to Marie Claire, Jessica’s sister, Ashlee Simpson, said her big sis is usually most comfortable hanging out in sweats with nothing on her face.

Loading...

“She’s definitely her most comfortable – and she’s the most beautiful – that way. She doesn’t need an ounce of makeup,” Ashlee said.

She also never has a bad hair day. Jessica’s hairstylist, Ken Paves, revealed that The Dukes of Hazzard star only has to wash her hair two to three times per month.

“And her hair looks fantastic all the time,” he said.

Of course, when it does come time to get dolled up, Jessica knows what to do. And her daughter Maxwell already seems to be following in her mom’s footsteps, sharing a love of makeup and hair. Jessica was recently unfairly mom-shamed for dyeing Maxwell’s hair, which caused a huge debate on Instagram.

But when it comes to her all-natural look, everyone seems to agree there’s no debate: Jessica Simpson’s a stunner.