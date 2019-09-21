Miley Cyrus Flaunts Taut Abs In New BTS Clip From ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ Music Video

Miley Cyrus treated fans to a new behind-the-scenes clip from the “Don’t Call Me An Angel” music video and fans can’t get enough of it. In the Instagram video, Miley shows of her toned abs as she rocks a strappy black crop top with buckle details an a pair of black leathers. She also wears a pair of black wings that looks like it was ripped straight from a Victoria’s Secret Fashion show runway. Miley’s seductive and modelesque pose in the video seems inspired by the lingerie brand’s signature “Angels” as well.

The video seemed to send Miley’s almost 100 million Instagram followers into a frenzy. The video accumulated close to 500,000 views and over 1200 comments within the first hour after it was posted.

Several fans used the comments section as an opportunity to share their love for the singer

“I love you sooo much” wrote one enthusiastic fan who added a bunch of kissing face emojis to the comment to emphasize their point.

Other fans were more succinct in their commentary

“Goddess,” another Miley Cyrus follower wrote.

“Beautiful,” a third fan wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Miley has been heating up her Instagram page with behind the scenes video from her collaboration with Lana Del Rey and Ariana Grande for a couple of days now.

In a previous clip, fans saw her squat and gyrate her hips in the same outfit that she’s wearing in her most recent post. The video currently has 4.6 million views on the social media platform and more than 5,000 comments.

In another clip, she prowls around a seated male extra as she wears boxer shorts, a see-through white crop top and a neck full of heavy gold chains. She eventually gives the guy a sweaty-looking lap dance which likely made several Miley fans want to switch positions with him. That video has over 5 million views, over 1 million likes, and more than 10,000 comments.

“Don’t Call Me Angel” is a single from the soundtrack of the new Charlie’s Angels reboot which stars, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska and Ella Balinska. The video currently sits at a whopping 64 million views likely thanks to the song’s megastars and their ardent fanbases.

“I’m thrilled that three of my favorite artists ended up doing a song for the film,” the reboot’s director Elizabeth Banks said in an interview with People Magazine. She later added that she pulled a lot of inspiration for the film from the most recent Charlie’s Angels movies and Destiny’s Child’s groundbreaking song for one of them, “Independent Women.”

“I feel really grateful that this incredible group of artists took inspiration from these films as well and felt like working together as women, and [it] thematically matched up with the exact movie that we were making,” she added.

Miley Cyrus personal life has dominated the celebrity news headline more than her music of late. She recently split from her estranged husband, Liam Hemsworth after less than a year of marriage. Several media reports claim that she is dating Kaitlynn Carter who happens to be reality TV star Brody Jenner’s ex.

In August, Entertainment Tonight published photos and video of Miley and Kaitlynn kissing while on an Italian vacation. They’re both wearing swimsuits in the photo and seemed to be having the time of their lives. Miley hasn’t made things Instagram official with Kaitlynn as yet but they’ll likely shut down the platform if they ever do.