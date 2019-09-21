Kourtney Kardashian’s Nanny Quit After Her Daughter Penelope Had A Violent Rage Episode

Kourtney Kardashian revealed that her nanny quit after her daughter, Penelope Disick, put on a rather violent tantrum.

In a preview clip from an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourt sounds upset when she tells her family that her innocent-looking daughter was responsible for her nanny quitting after Penelope scratched her face. Sitting at the dinner table with her ex and father of her three children, Scott Disick, her younger sister Kim and family friend Jonathan Cheban, as well as her mother Kris Jenner and her partner Corey Gamble, the 40-year-old reveals that she doesn’t have anyone to help her with the kids anymore because her previous nanny quit.

According to Hollywood Life, the video, which dropped on September 20 and offers a quick peek at what is to come on this Sunday’s episode, shows the reality TV stars discussing the situation and how it could have been resolved. “Momager” Kris sounds deeply concerned about her granddaughter’s behavior, while Kourtney feels like her nanny could have told on Penelope on the spot instead of messaging her later on about it. However, it seems like this is not the first time little P puts on one of these major rage-fueled tantrums.

“She said P was really upset. She was putting her in the car and Penelope scratched her face, but P can be out of control. I think she blacks out and does these wild things,” Kourt admitted, before being interrupted by Corey.

“Can’t you pop the kid and it’s cool?” he asked, seemingly suggesting that Penelope would perhaps have learned her lesson if the nanny had used physical strength.

“No, but you should also say something to her in the moment,” Kourtney replied.

Her sister Kim advised her to reach out to her nanny to apologize for P’s behavior, while Kris intervened by saying she thought the issue was more serious than her daughter made it seem — pointing out that none of her six children ever gave her any sort of similar trouble. Kourt quickly quipped, reminding her that she used to be quite naughty herself and at times physically aggressive towards her own nannies.

Loading...

“We need to take care of this before it gets too far out of control,” Kris responded, and what came afterwards was a pretty explosive disagreement between her boyfriend Corey and Scott — which had already garnered headlines. The former believed that “whippin'” was a form of “discipline,” but Scott strongly disagreed, and at one point the two men were screaming at each other over the table.

Fans can see more of KUWTK when it airs on Sunday on E!.