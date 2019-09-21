Blond Bombshell Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Leather Pants So Tight They Look Painted On

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom, who is based in Sweden, is used to teasing her 8.1 million Instagram followers with sizzling selfies of her dangerous curves. Unlike many other popular Instagram models, Nystrom doesn’t pose very often in bikinis or lingerie. While she occasionally rocks skimpy attire, she normally flaunts her gorgeous curves in regular clothing that shows off her shapely figure, from workout gear to mini dresses.

Nystrom seems to love rocking neutral shades, such as pale pink, beige, or white, but every now and then she goes chic in an all black ensemble. In her latest Instagram update, she shared a shot of herself in a look that had her followers drooling. She rocked a black top with long sleeves and a neckline that exposed just a hint of cleavage. She drew attention to her assets by accessorizing with a delicate gold necklace. The top wasn’t quite a crop top, but it exposed a hint of her toned stomach.

She paired the top with leather leggings that were so tight they appeared to be painted on. The blond bombshell layered over-the-knee boots with the leggings for a look that showcased her shapely legs while also featuring a variety of textures for an interesting ensemble. Nystrom made sure to tag the brands behind the various pieces of her look, and the unique leggings were from Swedish retailer Freddys Store.

Her long blond locks were down in a sleek style, and she finished off the look with a pair of sunglasses perched on top of her head. Nystrom snapped the shot outdoors in front of a building with a gorgeous glass window.

Her followers loved the snap, which received over 61,000 likes within just 40 minutes. They showered her with praise in the comment section and couldn’t get over how amazing she looked in the picture.

“Looking beautiful girl,” one fan said.

“Omg @annanystrom you are so so gorgeous a angelic goddess. I like the outfit. Wish you a wonderful weekend,” another fan commented.

A third follower simply said “wow perfection.”

Nystrom isn’t shy about flaunting her curves on social media. Just yesterday, the beauty shared a stunning shot of herself while she was abroad in Greece. In the picture, she rocked a cropped white t-shirt and a pair of ruffled pink bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination.

Fans who simply can’t get enough of the Swedish bombshell can follow her YouTube channel as well as her Instagram. Nystrom has several videos that showcase various elements of her life, giving fans an opportunity to see plenty of footage of her beauty.