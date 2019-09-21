Fans Furious That Mike Johnson Wasn’t Cast As The First Black ‘Bachelor’

Mike Johnson is a millitary veteran and would have been the first African American man to ever play the role of the 'Bachelor.'

Last week during the reunion episode of Bachelor in Paradise, the name of the next Bachelor was finally revealed. Peter Weber, the young pilot from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, was given the role. Despite the fact that Weber was a fan favorite and widely liked among Bachelor nation, many fans weren’t happy that he ended up getting the part. This is because they preferred to see Mike Johnson take on the role, according to People magazine.

Johnson was another fan favorite from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. He won over hearts across America with his wide smile, charm, and fierce respect for Brown. While he and Brown did create a strong connection, her heart was with a different man and Johnson was unfortunately sent home. This past summer, Johnson gave finding love a second try by appearing in Bachelor in Paradise. He did make some connections while on the lavish Mexico beach, but didn’t end up finding lasting love. Fans were all rooting for him to get the role of the next Bachelor for several reasons. Not only is he easy on the eyes, but he is a former military man and would have been the first African American man to ever play the role of the Bachelor.

Fans expressed their disapproval on Twitter.

“It’s a massive missed opportunity that #TheBachelor is once again going to be a white man. Mike Johnson would’ve been the perfect choice. A charming, vulnerable, and strong black Bachelor is the representation the world needs right now,” one fan tweeted.

Other fans discussed how the show as a whole doesn’t have enough people of color and is need of more diversity.

Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay also felt Johnson was the right fit.

“I’m a huge proponent for Mike to be the next Bachelor. I say it anytime I get a platform to talk about it. I just feel like they haven’t had a person of color, well, they had Juan Pablo — they never had a black male lead before,” Lindsay said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Johnson was informed that he hadn’t chosen for the part just before he walked on stage for the Bachelor in Paradise reunion show. He was unsurprisingly disappointed as it wasn’t the news he had been expecting. Nevertheless, he’s moving on and isn’t afraid to find love again if the timing is right.

Most recently, Johnson has been rumored to be in a casual relationship with pop star Demi Lovato.