Meghan Markle Looks Effortlessly Chic In Slacks, A Button-Down & The Perfect Blowout

Instagram thought the Duchess of Sussex looked flawless in a photo posted to Instagram Saturday to raise awareness for her latest charity work.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, had Instagram users in awe Saturday. The new photo was posted by the official account shared between the duchess and her husband, Prince Harry.

The photo, which racked up some 70,000 likes in the first half hour it was posted to the social media platform, saw the former Suits actress in a look that made the royal family member look like she was ready to get down to business. She was photographed wearing form-fitting black trousers with a thin brown belt accessorized by a gold buckle. The American member of the British royal family wore a light-colored blouse, cuffed just above her elbow.

Markle’s long, brown hair was worn in her classic middle part, and she looked to have recently received a blowout that added a slight wave to the duchess’ straight locks. The mother to Archie rocked some gold bracelets around her arm, which seemed to perfectly echo the gold found on the buckle of her belt.

While they couldn’t be seen in their entirety due to the way the photo was cropped on Instagram, the always-stylish Meghan appeared to be wearing a pair of light brown heels that nicely mirrored the shade of her belt.

The post, which was posted just around 11 a.m. Eastern standard time, was shared in order to announce that Markle’s “The Smart Set” initiative, which is a fashion collaboration called the “capsule set” that aims to support women, was a roaring success.

According a report from Harper’s Bazaar, the collaboration came following a desire of Duchess Meghan’s to create a capsule collection, bringing together four of Britain’s low-cost fashion brands. Her aim is to offer them for sale on a one-for-one basis in order to support Smart Works, a charity that provides clothing and other tools for unemployed women to obtain work.

For every item that is purchased from the five-item capsule collection, the same item is donated to a woman in need through the Smart Works charity.

Per Harper’s Bazaar, in January, Duchess Meghan became a patron of Smart Works, and hoped that the capsule collection would provide more sizes and necessary items to complete outfits for the women who needed them. The collection, dubbed “The Smart Set,” features collaborations with designers John Lewis & Partners, Marks & Spencer, Jigsaw, and Misha Nonoo.

On Instagram Saturday, fans of the duchess were loving both her look and her charity work.

“Women supporting women,” one Instagram commenter wrote, adding several clapping emoji.

Loading...

“She looks so good,” another wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the news earlier this week when the BBC apologized to the royals following an image that was shown on the channel that was deemed racist.

The image showed Prince Harry with a gun to his head along with text that claimed he was a “race traitor” for marrying the American actress, who is biracial. While the BBC defended using the image due to its news value, the British news channel apologized to the couple for not warning the royals in advance of the airing.

According to the Instagram post, there is one more week left for people to purchase items from the duchess’ capsule collection, and the post from the official account for the royals reminded its nearly 10 million followers that their purchases had a big impact on the community.