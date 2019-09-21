Donald Trump Will Win Re-Election In 2020, Says Laurie Roberts, Because Of ‘Rift’ In Democratic Party

'Democrats seem determined to hurtle left, right over the cliff,' Roberts writes.

Donald Trump will win re-election in 2020 because the Democrats are trying so hard to swing to the left that they’re ignoring voters who don’t support leftist policies, Arizona Republic writer Laurie Roberts opined in her new piece. The problem of leftists vs. centrists in the Democratic Party is exemplified by what is currently happening in Arizona with their senior United States Senator, Kyrsten Sinema.

It seems that in Phoenix, there’s a movement afoot to censure Sinema (in politics, a censure is a resolution expressing strong disapproval or criticism). Roberts wrote that the Democratic Party leadership in Arizona wants to ceremonially punish Sinema because her voting record is more centrist than the leftist wing of the party would like.

Dan O’Neal, state coordinator for Progressive Democrats of America, made that specifically clear, Roberts wrote.

“The way she is voting is really disappointing. We want Democrats to vote like Democrats and not Republicans,” O’Neal said.

So how does an internal conflict among Arizona Democrats have implications for Trump’s re-election bid? It works like this: Sinema got elected because she was and is a centrist, a moderate Democrat willing to work with the other party, eschewing some of the more radical policy platforms advocated by some Democrats.

Since Sinema’s election, Roberts said, the Democrats have moved too far to the left, and voters don’t want any part of that. Which is why, Roberts concluded, Trump will easily win in 2020.

“Removing criminal penalties for illegal immigration, Medicare for all, the Green New Deal, free college, free child care, mandatory gun buybacks, slave reparations and impeachment impeachment impeachment. Democrats seem determined to hurtle left, right over the cliff.”

Roberts is not the first person to suggest there is an internal center-vs.-left dispute in the Democratic Party. Back in June, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, Saritha Prabhu opined that the infighting within the party bodes well for Donald Trump’s re-election campaign. The Democratic Party, she wrote, is putting all of its eggs in Joe Biden’s basket, in the belief that the aged, respected, centrist, “vanilla” candidate would hold more sway with the American voters than a more progressive candidate with bold ideas, such as Bernie Sanders or Pete Buttigieg.

The situation might not be as dire as Roberts and Prabhu think it is, however. Recent polling data suggests that Trump will lose re-election, regardless of who gets the Democratic Party nomination. Last week, a Fox News poll, the results of which can be seen here, showed that Trump would lose in a hypothetical election between any of the top-polling Democratic candidates, including Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren.