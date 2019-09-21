Sofia Richie Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Curves In Tight Leather Pants & Tiny Crop Top

Sofia Richie floored fans with yet another sizzling Instagram post. On Friday, the model, who is the daughter of Grammy-winner Lionel Richie, updated her Instagram page with a pair of scorching photos and left followers drooling over her hotness.

Posing in a sumptuous interior, the 21-year-old hottie looked like a total bombshell as she flaunted her incredible curves in a head-turning black leather ensemble — one complete with tight-fitting pants and a knee-length jacket. Sofia paired the stylish two-piece with a teeny crop top in a contrasting white color and completed her smoldering look with face of fabulous glam makeup.

The gorgeous Michael Kors and Chanel model cut a very sophisticated figure in the bold ensemble. No stranger to sexy social media pics, Sofia fully exposed her toned midsection in the eye-catching outfit. Not one to play coy in front of the camera, the fair-haired beauty wore her sensational leather jacket open to showcase her busty assets, putting both her curves and taut waistline on display.

The tiny crop top fit her like a glove, clinging to her body and emphasizing her shapely chest. Crafted out of a snug, ribbed fabric, the skimpy garment ended just below the chest line, offering a copious view of her washboard abs. At the same time, the high-waist leather pants highlighted Sofia’s lithe waistline, while also accentuating her curvy hips and chiseled thighs. Sofia put her hourglass figure on full display while striking sultry poses for the camera.

As appealing as her attire was, her glam was also up to par. Sofia accentuated her beautiful hazel eyes with flawless cat-eye makeup and plumped up her luscious lips with a glossy pink lipstick. The smoking-hot girlfriend of reality TV star Scott Disick showed off her platinum blond locks in perfectly coiffed, tumbling waves. Her glamorous mane sported a mid-part, letting her long tresses frame her face.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sofia rocked the spectacular outfit at the launch party for her collaboration with the clothing brand MISSGUIDED on Wednesday night. Although fans were already acquainted with the steamy look, the new pics didn’t go unnoticed by Sofia’s massive following.

The seductive photos earned Sofia some viral attention, garnering more than 400,000 likes overnight. In addition, fans took to the comment section by the masses to praise the model for her jaw-dropping beauty.

“So beautiful,” penned one person, followed by a sparkle emoji.

“INSANE,” wrote another in all caps, adding a heart-eyes emoji and a heart emoji for emphasis.

“Ridiculoussss,” was a third reply, trailed by three heart-eyes emoji.

“Queeeeeeen,” quipped a fourth fan, toasting Sofia’s beauty with a string of clinking-glasses emoji.

“August Virgos are so spicy,” remarked a fifth Instagram user.