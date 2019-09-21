Normani Dances In A Bra And Underwear And Causes An Instagram Meltdown

Normani is getting rave reviews for her appearance in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show.

Normani didn’t just model lingerie for Rihanna at the “Work” singer’s Savage X Fenty fashion show. Instead of simply walking the runway, she worked it by showing off some incredible dance moves for the energetic audience.

On Thursday, Normani took to Instagram to give her fans a glimpse inside the Savage X Fenty show. The event took place on September 10 at the Barclays Center during New York Fashion Week, but only a handful of videos of what went down during the lingerie extravaganza were available before now. This is because it was filmed for Amazon Prime, and the special premiered yesterday.

Normani teased the premiere with a short video clip of the “Motivation” singer rocking the runway in a matching nude bra-and-panties set. The undergarments featured a playful pattern consisting of pink and blue cartoon lips, cartoon eyes, and comic book-style bubbles with the word “Cute” written inside them.

Normani wore the underwear over a pair of black pantyhose with a thick black waistband that covered her stomach up all the way to the bellybutton. As soon as she stepped out onto the runway, the former Fifth Harmony member began showing off her impressive choreography. She was soon joined by a large group of dancers clad in green lingerie.

In the caption of her Instagram video, Normani raved about the lingerie that she wore for the Savage X Fenty fashion show, writing that she “felt beyond sexxxxxy” in her bra and underwear.

The song Normani danced to was Sean Paul’s “Get Busy.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Normani wasn’t the only singer who appeared in the show. Other artists who took part in the event included Halsey, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Migos, Big Sean, ASAP Ferg, and Fabolous. However, even though she didn’t sing, it’s Normani who seems to be getting the most rave reviews for her performance, with Harper’s Bazaar proclaiming that she was the “standout star” of the show. Meanwhile, W Magazine lauded her as the “real belle of the burlesque ball.”

Normani’s Instagram followers also enjoyed the short snippet of her performance that she shared with them on social media. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant inspired a lot of all-caps reactions.

“You killed it mama,” wrote one fan.

“WHOLE SHOW IS YOURS,” another remarked.

” YOU ATEEEEE THAT UP BABY,” read another comment.

Normani’s Instagram followers and members of the media who watched her entire performance on the Amazon Prime special weren’t the only ones impressed by her moves. During an interview with ELLE, Rihanna praised Normani for being an “incredible dancer,” confessing that she’s “not nearly as good a dancer” as the younger singer.

Nothing is in the works yet, but Normani’s show-stealing performance already has W wondering whether a collaboration between the rapidly rising star and RiRi might be in the cards.