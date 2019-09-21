WWE News: Two Major Superstars To Appear Together In Upcoming Movie

Professional wrestlers are no strangers to the world of acting, and some of them are even quite good at it. Dwayne Johnson, John Cena, and Dave Bautista are main eventing Hollywood’s A-list these days, but they aren’t the only grapplers currently making a name for themselves in a profession outside of the squared circle.

WWE has announced that their two biggest stars, Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns, will lend their voices to Rumble, an upcoming animated movie that’s being co-produced by WWE Studios. They will be joined by an impressive cast as well, including Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Tony Danza, and Geraldine Viswanathan.

Directed by Hamish Grieve, Rumble takes place in a world where monster wrestling is a widespread phenomenon and the creatures are global superstars. The story follows a character named Winnie, who seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps by helping a monster become a wrestling champion.

The movie, which is set to arrive in 2020, sounds like family-friendly fun, and having some wrestlers in the cast will certainly help root the story in the world of sports entertainment. It’s also another opportunity for Reigns and Lynch to raise their profile in the acting realm.

Earlier this year, Reigns made his acting debut in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The film has grossed $753.7 million at the time of this writing, making it one of 2019’s biggest releases. The movie also instilled the acting bug in the former Universal Champion.

As The Inquisitr recently noted, Reigns sees himself wrestling full-time for another five years before stepping back to focus on other ventures. Like Cena and Johnson before him, it appears that his plan is to eventually focus on Hollywood while making sporadic in-ring appearances whenever he can.

Lynch, meanwhile, has appeared in the WWE Studios production The Marine 6: Close Quarters and performed stunt work on the TV show Vikings. It remains to be seen if acting is her long-term goal, but her presence in this movie will bring some eyes to the film.

In addition to appearing in Rumble together, Lynch and Reigns starred alongside each other in the trailer for the WWE 2K20 video game, which will hit stores next month. The trailer saw Lynch crash a party through the ceiling, where Reigns was waiting to greet her with a glass of champagne. They are also the cover stars of the game, and that’s a privilege that tends to be reserved for the company’s most popular performers.