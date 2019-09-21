‘Playboy’ Bombshell Kindly Myers Drops Jaws In Cleavage-Baring White Lingerie On Instagram

Kindly Myers, a model who calls herself a “professional smoke show,” gave her fans a Saturday morning jolt when she uploaded a photo of herself wearing nothing but a lacy white bra. In the photo, the 34-year-old bombshell’s long blond hair flows loosely down to her waist as she gives the camera an entrancing stare. Her provocative pose accentuates her cleavage, which likely set lots of hearts aflutter in her 1.7 million-strong fanbase.

In the comments, fans gushed over her beauty and showered her with compliments.

“Wow… Beautiful,” one fan wrote before adding a flurry of emoji to emphasize their point.

“Stunning!” another admirer wrote.

“Happy weekend to you Angel Kindly,” a third fan commented.

“Incomparable!!!” a fourth commenter raved.

“Stunning as always,” a fifth wrote.

This is hardly the first time that Kindly has donned lingerie on her Instagram page. As The Inquisitr reported, she previously sent Instagram into a meltdown when she posted a photo of herself wearing a sheer, lacy gray teddy with thong-cut briefs.

Kindly is looking at a mirror in the shot and is clearly loving what she sees as she quotes a Justin Bieber lyric which reads: “If you like the way you look that much, maybe you should go and love yourself.” The words are from his song “Love Yourself” which appeared on his album of the same name that was released in 2015.

Kindly Myers hasn’t been wearing much of anything in several of her very recent Instagram posts. In the days leading up to her birthday, she has been posting near-nude photos to celebrate.

In one of them, she sitting down with her knees covering her chest, which helps the photo to maintain a sliver of modesty. That post has accumulated more than 25,000 likes and over 700 comments since the day it was posted.

In another, she wears her hair in a long braid and covers her chest with her hands which emphasizes her cleavage. That post has garnered over 40,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

But on her actual birthday, Kindly broke the trend by posting a photo of herself in a long red evening gown with a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs. She has a huge wad of cold hard cash in one hand and calls it her “bae” in the caption.

The comments are filled with birthday greetings from her fans but most still used the post as an opportunity to share their admiration for her enviable figure.

“Amazing legs,” one fan wrote. “Happy Birthday to you”