Ciara Shakes Her Booty In Silly Backstage Video, Looks Smoking Hot

R&B star Ciara recently surprised her 23.4 million Instagram followers with a silly yet enticing video that had her showing off her goofy side, as she stated in the caption of the upload.

In the video, which was set to a throwback Chaka Demus & Pliers song, Ciara rocked a stage outfit that consisted of what appeared to be a leather and sheer bodysuit with high-cut bottoms that elongated her legs and flaunted her insane body. The outfit had a huge bow on the lower back, hanging down over her booty, which Ciara shook to make the bow bounce for her eager fans.

Her hair was pulled up in a high ponytail with voluminous curls that cascaded down her back, and she had a headset on, indicating that she was moments from a performance, or unwinding afterwards.

The star knows how to nail choreography on stage, and it appears that she also knows how to freestyle, judging by the video. She was clearly having a blast, and even slapped her booty a few times towards the end of the video. Ciara recently released a new album, “Beauty Marks,” which fans will want to check out to hear all her new music.

The video racked up over 168,000 views in just 40 minutes as all her fans seemingly couldn’t tear their eyes away from her hypnotic moves.

“Move that bow Princess,” one follower commented.

“Wind it Cici,” another fan said.

A third follower commented “love you girl!!! Get it gyal [sic]!!!”

A fourth fan referenced Ciara’s husband, professional football player Russell Wilson, and simply said “Wilson is lucky.”

While a lot of Ciara’s content on her Instagram page revolves around her own career and projects, the wife and mother is also always gushing about the important people in her life.

Back in July, the beauty shared an adorable family photo with her Instagram followers that featured her children hanging out with her and sharing a family moment. While Russell wasn’t in the snap, Ciara made sure to tag him.

The bombshell also frequently shares posts in which she encourages her man and brags about him to all her followers. Just a few days ago, the singer shard a quick Boomerang video in which Russell was dressed in his Seattle Seahawks uniform, leaning against a wall at the stadium, and Ciara leaned against his arm and gave him an air kiss.

The duo aren’t afraid to flaunt their love on social media and tell their followers how into one another they are.