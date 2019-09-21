Christie Brinkley Makes Instagram Drool As She Puts Killer Legs On Display In Insanely Short Dress

Christie Brinkley may be done with Dancing With the Stars for the season due to an injury but that hasn’t stopped her from continuing to show off her world-famous figure to fans on social media.

As fans of Brinkley know, her time on ABC’s hit show came to an end during rehearsals before the show even began after she tripped over her partner’s leg and injured her arm. After that, her beautiful daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, took over her mom’s spot on the show and Brinkley has been lending her support as she cheers from the stands. In the most recent photo that was shared for her legion of followers, the mother of three puts on a leggy display in two new shots.

In the first image in the series, the blond-haired beauty is all smiles for the camera as she leans her head back with her long, locks falling at her back. The supermodel rocks a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick while her amazing figure is on display. The 65-year-old sits on a cream-colored couch with a friend, rocking a white off-the-shoulder dress that dips low into her chest, offering views of cleavage to fans.

The model’s amazing legs are also on display in the photo as she crosses her legs, showing off plenty of skin for the camera including her toned and tanned stems. Her pal also looks amazing in a curve-hugging black dress that also showcases her killer legs as well. The second photo in the series is very similar to the first with Brinkley showing off her legs yet again.

The photo has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s already earning the attention of a ton of her fans, racking up over 3,000 likes in addition to 70-plus comments. Some followers commented on the post to let Brinkley know she looks beautiful while countless others raved over her stunning figure. A few more simply chimed in with their choice of emoji.

“Christie you look pretty stunning,” one fan wrote with a series of red heart emoji.

“Christie u look amazing, like u have not aged in 20 yrs,” another chimed in.

“How can you be out there? I had same surgery and the pain was insane the first week,” another wrote. “You look amazing so fast after that.”

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Christie came to her own defense during an episode of The Talk after talk show personality Wendy Williams suggested that she faked her DWTS injury.

“[Wendy] started this rumor, which was stunning to me, because I had been on her show a few times and, for some reason, she liked me, and she would call on me and support on her in tough times.”

Brinkley then offered proof of her injury, showing an x-ray to put the rumors to rest once and for all.