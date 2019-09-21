Ex ‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Exposes Chest On Instagram, Slamming Is Out Of Control

Farrah Abraham is getting slammed. The former Teen Mom OG star seems particularly prone to social media backlash — then again, with internet-circulated sex tapes, a raunchy social media, and a 10-year-old daughter who follows it, fans generally seem to feel that their negative comments are justified. Whether or not they are is a matter of personal opinion, however.

Recently, Farrah has updated her social media with some promotional content that doubled up as a reminder that the 28-year-old comes with fierce womanly assets, although it doesn’t look like fans have been responding all too well to the new post.

Farrah’s video came as a glam one. The star appeared fully made up, with glossy red lips, defined brows, and plenty of gold jewelry. After all, the update was centering around Farrah’s new jewelry collection. As to the photo (which was uploaded as part of a video), it showed Farrah shot from the chest up in a dangerously low-cut and strapless white top that may have been a dress. Farrah’s curves were somewhat bursting out of the clothing, although fans might agree that the finish was classy compared to some of the star’s more risqué social media appearances.

Farrah gazed deep into the camera for her snap, her lips pursed in a sensual expression. A lengthy caption provided instructions on how to win a “giveaway” of her new merch, but the response seems to be lackluster from her fans so far. In fact, the slamming in the comment section seemed somewhat out of control.

“You mean ‘to your 3 fans’?” one user wrote somewhat hurtfully.

“Gumball machine jewelry” was another comment.

“I would not wear that lol no offense” a third fan wrote, voicing their negativity with a little less of a harsh delivery.

Others weren’t so generous.

“Tacky just like the person wearing it,” a fourth commenter told Farrah.

A comment also came in suggesting that the collaboration would perform poorly, with the fan likening the potential success of the line to the reported failures of former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ eyebrow kit. As The Inquisitr recently reported, JE Cosmetics may only have sold 150 kits since its launch at New York Fashion Week. As to the comments left on Farrah’s post, it seemed that users really had it in for her.

“So desperate to be a Kardashian it’s ridiculous hahaha,” a fan wrote with 28 others agreeing.

“No thanks. Looks cheap and gawdy,” was another comment.

Fortunately for Farrah, not all the comments were slamming, with some users praising the star for her makeup. A few fans seemed excited to see the collaboration, although Farrah has been accused of paying for fake reviews.

Fans wishing to see more of Farrah can follow her Instagram.