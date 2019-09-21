Angela Simmons Drops Jaws In A Dress That Shows All Her Curves

Angela Simmons has been sharing photos from her recent birthday celebration on Instagram. Her actual birthday was on September 18, and the now 32-year-old has been updating her Instagram with shots of her various outfits. She even released a limited-edition run of birthday merchandise.

Angela kept the fun rolling yesterday with a brand new video. The reality star previously drove fans into a frenzy in a bikini, but this time, it was all about the dress.

The dress she wore was light peach, with an off-the-shoulder cut and long sleeves. It had a low neckline that allowed her to show off her cleavage. It also featured a ruched texture. In the video, she wore her long hair down and slightly curled, and accessorized the look with a only a pair of simple earrings.

The video started off showing Angela getting ready in front of the mirror. She applied lipstick or gloss and played with her hair.

It then cut to her swaying her hips in the peach ensemble, while her long hair cascaded down her back.

The rest of the video clip showed Angela dancing outside on a patio, as she smiled widely and appeared to be having a great time.

So far, the post has been viewed over 200,000 times.

It looks like the comment section has been disabled for the post, although other recent updates reveal her fans’ love and support for her.

Her newest Instagram post has proved to be no different. The upload was a collage of several selfies. Angela indicated that the photos were taken late at night, and she didn’t seem to be wearing much makeup in them.

All of the selfies were closeups of Angela’s face as she made a variety of expressions. The photo on the top right was arguably the most prominent. It showed Angela placing her fingers by her lips.

Fans raved about the star in the comment section.

“U look outstanding….i dont know which pic I like more lol,” said a fan.

“The window to the soul wow them beautiful brown eyes,” gushed another.

There were also flirty messages from male followers.

“Damn I want you so bad you don’t even know how I feel inside,” said a third follower.

“You my Superstar and I’m your Superman number one fan,” a fourth commenter rhymed.

Fans can look forward to more updates in the coming days, as Angela typically posts often on social media.