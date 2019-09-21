Serena Williams Twins With Her Daughter In Miniskirt

Tennis superstar Serena Williams loves to share snaps of her adorable daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, on Instagram. Her bio on the social platform even declares “I’m Olympia’s mom” as one of the first things her followers see.

A few days ago, Serena stunned her fans by sharing a snap of her and her daughter in adorable matching swimsuits. Both of them rocked one-piece suits in a bright pink shade, with different phrases printed on the front in white block text. It seems that Serena loves to twin with her daughter because today she shared another matching snap — and it was almost too much for Instagram to handle.

In the picture, Serena and her daughter were standing in front of a large rock surrounded by greenery in what appeared to be a park in the city. They both wore star-printed tutu skirts from the children’s brand Rockets of Awesome, and Serena even admitted in the caption that she selected the skirt in order to match her daughter. Both of them paired the skirt with a simple black t-shirt and rocked black running shoes with pink details on the sole to finish the look. They both also had their hair pulled up in a bun, completing their twinning down to every element of the look.

Serena’s physique looked toned and powerful in the snap, and her daughter looked absolutely adorable. Serena’s fans loved the twinning moment, and the photo quickly racked up over 168,000 likes within just one hour, including a like from singer Ciara.

Her followers filled the comments section with sweet words and were totally charmed by the mother-daughter outfits.

“I love this! She’s so cute… treasure every moment!” one follower commented.

“Love that you post so many real pictures – it humanizes you for us mere mortals,” another fan said.

“You two are adorable,” one follower added.

Another follower couldn’t quite believe how quickly Serena’s daughter was growing up, right in front of their eyes.

“She is getting so big! Love watching her grow!!” the fan commented.

The recent posts that showcase Serena and her daughter twinning aren’t the first time that the tennis pro has selected outfits for both herself and her baby girl.

On July 1, Serena shared a snap that featured her and her daughter, both wearing white long-sleeve shirts with the same printed letter ‘S’ on the front.

Fans will have to stay tuned to Serena’s Instagram page to see what the next twinning look will be.