Donald Trump Blasts Media Over ‘Ukraine Witch Hunt,’ Claims It Is Protecting ‘Sleepy’ Joe Biden

Saturday wasn't the first time the president claimed the media was engaging in a 'witch hunt' against him.

President Donald Trump on Saturday blasted the news media in a tweet, claiming reports that he directed Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden’s son were part of a “witch hunt,” a phrase the president uses often to protect himself from unfavorable media attention.

“Now that the Democrats and the Fake News Media have gone ‘bust’ on every other of their Witch Hunt schemes, they are trying to start one just as ridiculous as the others, call it the Ukraine Witch Hunt,” the president tweeted just after 10 a.m. on Saturday.

He also charged the media with trying to protect “Sleepy” Joe Biden, the former vice president and current Democratic front-runner for the presidential nomination. Trump has often used the “sleepy” moniker to describe Biden.

The president’s Saturday tweet is just the latest in a string of denials over reports that allege he made inappropriate statements to a foreign leader during a phone call in July. The call, which allegedly took place July 25, was reportedly between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. News reports say that Trump asked the leader of the Ukranian government to investigate Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s son, eight times.

Trump on Friday denied the allegations during a meeting with press at the White House, telling journalists that he didn’t know the identity of the White House whistleblower, but insisting that whoever it was was “partisan.” At that same press conference, the president told reporters that the content of his conversation with Zelensky “didn’t matter.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the July 25 call came just one day after former Special Counsel Robert Muller testified before Congress about his findings in his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Mysterious $140 Million On Way To Ukraine From Trump Administration After Phone Call With Country's President. #TrumpAdministration #News https://t.co/zBVppJ3YR8 — INQUISITR (@theinquisitr) September 21, 2019

The president typically refers to Mueller’s investigation, and it’s coverage in the media, as a “witch hunt” against him. Therefore, his Saturday denial about the reports of his call with Ukraine are a seemingly natural evolution of his Twitter rhetoric.

Biden released a statement Friday night condemning the president and demanding that the White House release transcripts from the July call with Ukraine so that the American public could make their own conclusions about what happened. While he accused the president of demeaning the Office of the President, the Democratic presidential hopeful notably stopped short of calling for Trump’s impeachment.

The Inquisitr reported Friday that a high-ranking Ukrainian official seemed to confirm that Trump was looking for compromising information on his political rival. Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, also seemed to admit that the president had pressured the Ukrainian government to investigate Hunter, during a manic CNN appearance Friday. Giuliani later claimed Trump did not do what Giuliani had said the president had done.