Donald Trump Blasts Media Over ‘Ukraine Witch Hunt,’ Claims It Is Protecting ‘Sleepy’ Joe Biden

Saturday wasn't the first time the president claimed the media was engaging in a 'Witch Hunt' against him.

President Donald Trump on Saturday blasted the news media in a tweet that claimed news reports that the president directed Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden’s son were part of a “Witch Hunt,” a claim the president has often used to protect himself from unfavorable news reports.

“Now that the Democrats and the Fake News Media have gone ‘bust’ on ever other of their Witch Hunt schemes, they are trying to start one just as ridiculous as the others, call it the Ukraine Witch Hunt,” the president tweeted just after 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The president also charged that the media was simultaneously trying to protect “Sleepy” Joe Biden, the former vice president and current Democratic front-runner for president. The president has often used the “sleepy” moniker to describe the former vice president.

The president’s Saturday tweets are just the latest in a string of denials over reports that allege that the president made inappropriate statements to a foreign leader while on a phone call in July. The call, which allegedly took place on July 25, was reportedly between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. News reports say that the president asked the leader of the Ukranian government some eight times on that summer phone call to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of the former Vice President.

Trump on Friday denied the allegations at meeting with press at the White House, telling journalists that he didn’t know the identity of the White House whistleblower, but insisting that whoever it was was “partisan.” At that same press conference, the president told reports that the content of his conversation with the Zelensky “didn’t matter.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the July 25 call came just one day after former Special Counsel Robert Muller testified before Congress about his findings in his investigation into Russian interference into the 2016 election, which saw Republican nominee Donald Trump ascended to the Oval Office.

The president typically referred to Mueller’s investigation, and the news media’s coverage of that investigation, as a “witch hunt” against him, so his Saturday denial about the reports of his call with Ukraine come as a seemingly natural evolution of the president’s Twitter rhetoric.

Former Vice President Joe Biden released a statement Friday night condemning the president, demanding that the White House release transcripts from the July call with Ukraine so that the American public could make their own conclusions about the call. While Biden accused the president of demeaning the office of the president, the Democratic presidential hopeful notably stopped short of calling for the president’s impeachment.

The Inquisitr reported Friday that a high-ranking Ukrainian official seemed to confirm that President Trump was looking for compromising information on his political rival. The president’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, also seemed to admit that he had pressured the Ukrainian government to investigate Biden, in a manic CNN appearance Friday. Giuliani later claimed he did not do what he previously had admitted to doing.

The situation revolves around Biden’s son, Hunter, who was involved in the oil industry in the country. Rumors have suggested that the former vice president attempted to seek the dismissal of a prosecutor who was looking into the actions of his son, per The Inquisitr.