Aussie Stunner Madi Edwards Drives Instagram Crazy In Sexy, Floral Print Dress

Madi Edwards is driving her fans crazy with another gorgeous post.

As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Madi regularly delights her legion of fans with a wide-variety of stunning shots ranging from bikini photos to snapshots from fashion spreads as well as beautiful selfies. The Australian-born bomshell boasts a following of over 600,000 and pretty much everything that she does earns her a ton of attention from fans.

In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of followers, Edwards tags herself at Safety Beach. The blond-haired beauty stands on a boat with a gorgeous body of water just behind her. Edwards wears her long, blond locks down and straight as they flow at her back. She is all smiles for the shot as she looks off into the distance with a gorgeous face of makeup though much of her face is covered by an oversize pair of sunglasses.

The model accessorizes the look with a dainty silver necklace and a white scrunchie on her wrist. While clad in a curve-hugging white dress with a beautiful pink and red flower pattern on it, the model puts on a chesty display for fans. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention from her loyal fans, racking up over 8,000 likes and 80-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the image to let Madi know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her picture-perfect figure and dress. A few others let the model know that they’re jealous of her trip while others simply chimed in with their choice of emoji.

“Aw this dress is so cute,” one fan wrote.

“Girl you look amazing,” another chimed in with a heart-eye emoji.

“Love your dress, just gorgeous!!!,” one more fan raved.

Loading...

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Madi posed for a shot with her bombshell friend. In the photo, the two girls stood front and center, putting their heads together and pursing their lips for the photo op. Madi wore her long, blond locks pulled halfway back and slightly waved while she donned a gorgeous face of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lip gloss. She accessorized the look with a dainty gold necklace and her figure was on full display in a sexy, nude colored bodysuit that fit her like a glove.

That post racked up over 13,000 likes and well over 130-plus comments.